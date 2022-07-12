With Construction and Industrial Infrastructure on the Boom, the Manometers Market to grow at an Impressive CAGR of 7.6% by 2032, Says Fact.MR

The Oil & Gas Vertical Dominates the Manometers Market Due To Need to Measure Liquid & Air Pressure and the Status Quo Is Expected To Remain the Same Even Going Forward

Manometers comprise plastic/glass U-shaped tubes filled with liquid or gas. Various industry verticals like manufacturing, healthcare, construction are making use of these devices. As such, the manometers market is expected to reach US$ 1.11 Billion by the year 2032.

Manometers were once exclusive to the healthcare industry. However, the versatility of manometers has made them popular across a variety of sectors. Manometers are used in the chemical industry to maintain temperatures as well as in the extraction of gas and oil.

Which Regional Markets Lucrative for Manometer Manufacturers?

“Rapidly Expanding Chemical Industry in Europe Driving High Demand for Manometers”

In 2022, North America is expected to account for 23% of the global market share. In the U.S., a large number of the population is suffering from the blood pressure problem, because of changing lifestyles. Manometer sales have surged due to high demand from home use and in the healthcare industry.

Germany intends to increase the size of its chemical industries in Europe. The demand for manometers in the Europe market would rise as a result. Currently, Europe is likely to hold 26% of the global market share.

Key Segments Covered in Manometers Industry Survey

Manometers Market by Type :



U-tube Manometers

Differential U-tube Manometers Inverted U-tube Manometers Small Manometers Inclined Manometers





Manometers Market by Industry :



Manufacturing

HVAC Construction Chemicals Hospitals & Clinics Others



Manometers Market by Region :



North America

Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Competitive Landscape

To meet the growing demand for manometers, major market participants are placing a strong emphasis on investing in the creation of novel, simple-to-use measurement devices that are tailored to certain applications.

For instance, an American company Dwyer Instruments, Inc., which makes precision pressure measuring instruments, recently unveiled the LDPM Digital Differential Pressure Manometer, a revolutionary handheld instrument powered by batteries that can measure up to 55.4 w.c. and 11 typical metric pressure levels.

Over the coming years, it is anticipated that numerous new product launches and developments will support market growth for manometers.

Key players in Manometers Market

Duncan Instruments Canada Ltd.

Setra Systems, Inc.

Dwyer Instruments, Inc.

PCE Deutschland GmbH.

Fieldpiece Instruments, Inc.

Keller America Inc.

Yokogawa Test & Measurement Corporation.

RadonAway Inc.

Key Takeaways from Manometers Market Study

Europe contributes for 26% of the overall revenue.

Germany leads the manometers market for Europe.

North America holds 23% of the market share.

The highest demand for manometers comes from HVAC, low-pressure, and pneumatic gas systems.

Digital manometers are the future of manometers market.





