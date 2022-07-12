Global Adult Vaccines Market to Surpass US$ 29,025.87 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- Seattle, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global adult vaccines market is estimated to be valued at US$ 16,790.11 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Adult Vaccines Market:

The increasing investments and funds provided by the government and non-government organizations is expected to drive the global adult vaccines market over the forecast period. For instance, in December 2021, the Board of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, an international organization to improve access to vaccines for children and adults, signed an investment to assist the introduction and delivery of malaria vaccine for Gavi-eligible countries in sub-Saharan Africa in 2022–2025. An initial investment of US$ 155.7 million will start the implementation of this additional tool in the fight against malaria for 2022–2025.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global adult vaccines market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as agreements and collaboration by the key players in the market. For instance, on January 5, 2022, Pfizer Inc., a pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Company and BioNTech SE, a next generation immunotherapy company, announced a research and development collaboration agreement. As a part of this agreement, they will be developing the first mRNA-based vaccine to prevent shingles (herpes zoster virus, or HZV), a disease that affects roughly one out of every three people in the U.S. Clinical trials for the vaccine are planned to start in the second half of 2022.

Among Vaccine type, the multivalent segment holds a dominant position, owing to its relatively higher efficacy and ability to increase innate immunity of individuals than monovalent. For instance, in May 2022, Los Alamos National Laboratory, based in the U.S. and the researchers at the University of California carried out research to design a Recombinant Multivalent Epitope Vaccine based on SARS-CoV-2 and its variants in immunoinformatics approaches. The development of an effective multivalent vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 variants is an important means to improve the global public health situation caused by COVID-19.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global adult vaccines market include GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Merck & Co., Sanofi Pasteur, Pfizer, Inc., CSL Limited, Johnson & Johnson, Serum Institute of India, Medimmune, and AstraZeneca Plc.

Market Segmentation:

Global Adult Vaccines Market, By Vaccines: Influenza Tetanus, Diphtheria, Pertussis (Td/Tdap) Varicella Human Papillomavirus Zoster Measles, Mumps, Rubella (MMR) Pneumococcal Hepatitis Others

Global Adult Vaccines Market, By Vaccine Type: Monovalent Multivalent

Global Adult Vaccines Market, By Technology: Live Attenuated Vaccines Inactivated Viral/Bacterial Vaccines Toxoid Vaccines Recombinant Vaccines Conjugate Vaccines

Global Adult Vaccines Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Region/Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa



