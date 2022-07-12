Pulse Oximeter Market is set to experience a significant growth rate | GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare

Emergen Research Logo

Technological progressions in pulse oximeter devices, substantial prevalence of neonatal conditions with favorable reimbursement scenarios

Pulse Oximeter Market Size – USD 2,180.9 million in 2019, Pulse Oximeter Market Growth - CAGR of 7.1%, Pulse Oximeter Industry Trends – Prevalence of Congenital Heart Disease (CHD).” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global pulse oximeter market is expected to reach USD 3,534.4 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Rising consciousness regarding severity and growing incidences of neonatal conditions along with awareness about patient monitoring among people is anticipated to boost the pulse oximeter sales in the forecast period. The increasing frequency of hypertension, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), diabetes, sleep apnea, and cardiac arrhythmia, among other diseases, contribute to the growth prospects of pulse oximeter market.

Tests related to pulse oximetry are painless, non-invasive, and enables rapid detection of oxygen saturation levels in the body. These gainful features are anticipated to drive the industry demand for pulse oximeters over the forecast period. Besides, the outbreak of novel coronavirus has led to frequent monitoring of respiratory conditions in infected patients. The integration of artificial intelligence in pulse oximeters is set to raise the demand for target medical devices.

Companies profiled in the global Pulse Oximeter market:

GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Medtronic, CAS Medical Systems, Masimo, Nonin Medical, Smiths Medical, Welch Allyn, Spacelabs Healthcare and Meditech Equipment among other companies.

Key Highlights from the Report

The probe in hand-held oximeters is replaced easily; thus, the device is proficient and advanced as compared to other associated devices. Due to such favorable features, the hand-held products segment accounts for the largest market share of 56.7% in 2019 and is anticipated to exhibit lucrative growth even during the forecast period

Protonic Medical Systems launched a pulse oximeter in July 2020, named, POM-600, which is also approved with CE mark is used for monitoring the amount of oxygen carried in the body.

Due to expedient features like continuous monitoring and rapid detection of oxygen levels in the body, the reusable oximeters segment accounts for the largest market share of around 56.7% in 2019 and is expected to grow extensively through the forecast period.

Emergen Research have segmented the global Pulse Oximeter Market on the basis of product, sensor type, end-uses, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Hand-held

Fingertip

Tabletop

Wrist-worn

Other

Sensor Type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Reusable

Disposable

End User Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Hospitals

Healthcare & Diagnostic Centers

Home Care

The report also offers regional level analysis and market estimation for the regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Regional Outlook of Pulse Oximeter Market:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

