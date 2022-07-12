Esports Market Size to Cross $4,758.99 Million by 2030 | Top Companies and Industry Growth Insights

Esports Industry

Increasing inclination toward video games and rise in popularity of e-sports event drive the growth of the global Esports market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES , July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in number of tournaments & events and with long term investment opportunities have been beneficial for the market growth. The global Esports market garnered $0.94 billion in 2020, and is expected to generate $4.75 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 17.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Key industry players such as - Activision Blizzard, Inc., CJ Corporation, Electronic Arts, FACEIT, Gameloft SE, Gfinity, Kabam, Modern Times Group, Nintendo, NVIDIA Corporation.

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America contributed to the major market share in terms of revenue 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the global Esports industry. The same region is also projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 19.5% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to high-end technological growth along with the ongoing development in the gaming industry. The report also discusses other regions such as North America, Europe, and LAMEA

On the basis of component, the platform segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, generating more than two-thirds of the global Esports industry. This is owing to surge in adoption of Esports among the developing as well as developed countries to gain strategic as well as competitive advantage over their competitors. On the other hand, the services segment is anticipated to cite the fastest CAGR of 18.6% from 2021 to 2030, owing to growing preference for online gaming.

On the basis of streaming type, the on-demand segment generated the highest share in 2020, holding three-fifths of the global Esports market. This is attributed to numerous benefits provided by streaming type segment such as top-end quality of gaming, easy customization, high security of gaming ID, and others. However, the live segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 19.5% from 2021 to 2030. Rise in adoption of real-time streaming of Esports fuels the growth of the segment.

The frontrunners operating in the global Esports market are meticulously assessed to acknowledge their competitive position and strength in the industry along with several data points, which take in key officials of the business, company overview, recent financial analysis of the venture, major growth tactics adopted by the company, and new edges & wits taken on by them to sustain their position across the global market.

Covid-19 Scenario -

• The outbreak of the pandemic affected the implementation of Esports, especially during the initial phase.

• Nevertheless, rise in demand for interactive virtual and online gaming is expected to help the market recoup soon.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

