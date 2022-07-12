Patch Management Market Emerging Trends, Demands, Forecast | Business Growth and Development Factors by 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for Development, Security, and Operations (DevSecOps) and surge in cyber-attacks globally are driving global patch management market

Patch Management Market Size – USD 714.8 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.3%, Market Trends – Increasing geopolitical tension and rise in state-sponsored cyber-attacks.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global patch management market size was USD 714.8 Million in 2021 and register a revenue CAGR of 10.3% over the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for Development, Security, and Operations (DevSecOps) and surge in cyber-attacks globally and others are key factors driving global patch management market revenue growth. Modern cloud-native applications benefit from security approach brought by DevSecOps. Securing a cloud system with distributed applications is more difficult than it seems while due to some basic features of cloud, implementing DevSecOps can be challenging.

The Patch Management Market report provides an in-depth analysis of the market on the basis of various parameters such as sales analysis, major driving factors, market trends, prime market players, prime investment pockets and market size, that aid in formulating sound business strategies and making informed decisions. The global Patch Management Market report covers an overview of the market and outlines market definition and scope. The ongoing technological developments and surge in demand have an influential effect on the market growth.

Get a glimpse of the in-depth analysis through our Report Sample: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1204

The global Patch Management Market report provides a comprehensive study of the dynamic driving and restraining factors, major challenges, and lucrative opportunities. Moreover, the study covers a SWOT analysis that aids in recognizing the restraining and driving factors in the market. Furthermore, the report outlines market segmentation and growth analysis of the top 10 market players that are currently active in the industry. The drivers and opportunities help in grasping the dynamic market trends and how market players can leverage such trends.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Micro Focus, Qualys, Inc., SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC., Ivanti, ManageEngine (Zoho Corporation), Avast Software s.r.o., SecPod Technologies, and Automox.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1204

Some Key Highlights

On 30 July 2020, Qualys, Inc., and Ivanti announced an expanded partnership with an objective to provide for integration of Ivanti Patch Management technology within Qualys Vulnerability Management Detection Response (VMDR) platform. It allows customers of Qualys, Inc. to patch systems of MacOS, as well as over 70 third-party Mac applications, directly through Qualys VMDR.

The software segment revenue is expected to account for largest share over the forecast period. By utilizing automated patch management approaches, patch management software may fully automate patch management activities and save a large amount of time, improving network performance. This is expected to drive growth of the market.

The on-cloud segment revenue accounted for largest share in 2021. Various patch management platforms offer both cloud and on- platform support to ease the requirements of organizations. When managing and applying OS security and third-party software updates to all endpoints, cloud patch management makes use of cloud-based technologies.

Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the Patch Management market along with product portfolio and market performance. The report offers key insights into market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio, import/export details, and product and consumption patterns. To gain a better understanding, the report is further segmented into sections such as product types offered by the market, application spectrum, companies, and key geographical regions where the market has established its presence.

Browse Executive Summary and Complete Table of Content @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/patch-management-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global patch management market based on component, deployment, industry vertical, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019–2030)

Software

Services

Consulting

Support & Integration

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019–2030)

On Premises

Cloud

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019–2030)

BFSI

Government & Defense

IT & Telecom

Others

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Patch Management market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

For More Query about the Patch Management Market Report? Get in touch with us @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1204

Owning Our Reports Will Help You Solve the Following Problems:

Q1. Understand the Market Sentiment?

>> Having a good understanding of market sentiment is imperative for a strategy. Our information provides you with an overview of market sentiment. We maintain this observation by engaging with key thought leaders across the value chain in every industry we track.

Q2. Uncertainty About the Future?

>> Our research and knowledge help our clients predict future pockets of revenue and areas of growth. This helps our clients to invest or divest their resources.

Q3. Evaluate Potential Business Partners?

>> Our research and knowledge help our clients identify compatible business partners.

Q4. Understand the Most Reliable Investment Centers?

>> Our research ranks the market’s investment centers taking into account their returns, future demands and profit margins. Our clients can focus on the most important investment centers by sourcing our market research.

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1204

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or for requesting the customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your requirements.

Look Over transcripts provided by Emergen Research

https://topindustryreports.wixsite.com/metaversemarket

https://patchmanagementmarket.weebly.com/blog/patch-management-market-share-growth-analysis-trend-and-forecast-research-report-by-2030

https://ishadeshpande5.blogspot.com/2022/07/structural-insulated-panels-market-size.html

https://ishadeshpande5.blogspot.com/2022/07/wi-fi-as-service-market-revenue.html

https://blogfreely.net/ishadeshpande/polyolefin-market-manufacturers-type-application-regions-and-forecast-to-2027

https://blogfreely.net/ishadeshpande/python-market-manufacturers-type-application-regions-and-forecast-to-2030

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

The global patch management market size was USD 714.8 Million in 2021 and register a revenue CAGR of 10.3% over the forecast period