“Tee it up for the Heroes” Heroes Foundation of America's 3rd Annual Golf Tournament @ PGA National on October 1st

Transforming Lives through Education

Join us on October 1, 2022, at 8:00 am for the HEROES Foundation of America’s 3rd Annual Golf Tournament at the PGA National Resort

Transforming Lives through Education” — Sandra Caruso

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA, USA, July 12, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Tee it up for the Heroes”. Join us on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 8:00 am for the HEROES Foundation of America’s 3rd Annual Golf Tournament at the PGA National Resort, home of the Honda Classic Champion Course. https://www.heroesfoundationofamerica.org/ Tournament Cost: Registration & tournament fee for a Single Golfer: $350. Early registration for a Foursome prior to 8/16/22, is $1,200; Foursome after 8/16/22, is $1,400. Register today: https://www.heroesfoundationofamerica.org/ Sponsorship Opportunities https://online.fliphtml5.com/kepej/ewey/#p=1 or contact Doris Muscarella @ doris@golfcharitytournaments.com, Tel. (561) 299-4946.Tournament information:Registration begins at 7:00 AMContinental BreakfastShotgun start at 8:00 amDrinks and snacks provided on the courseGourmet lunch includedCash bar, Silent Auction & Awards CeremonyContests:Hole-in-One (front 9) $1,000,000Hole-in-One (back 9) Mercedes-Benz Luxury CarEagle on a Par 5 – Win a $5,000 Trip of a Lifetime for (2) to Pebble Beach, Brandon Dunes or Pinehurst with two rounds of golf for twoClosets to the Pin contestPutting for Liquor Bottles ContestCanon Ball ContestFirst, Second & Third PrizesWant to make it a weekend event? Stay at PGA National Resort and Spa for a Special Group Rate of $300 plus tax and resort fee per night.Proceeds from this event allow HEROES Foundation of America, to offer funds for scholarships, fund GED Test vouchers, provide counseling and complete documentation required for accommodation on the GED test, as well as other support services needed to eliminate or reduce barriers for success. HEROES Foundation of America is a 501(3)(c ), non-profit organization.For additional information, please contact Doris Muscarella at: doris@golfcharitytournaments.com, Tel. No.: (561) 299-4946.