Cryptocurrency Market Analysis, Growing Technology Trends and Business Opportunities by 2030

Increasing focus on mitigating financial crisis and regional instability is a significant factor driving the global cryptocurrency market

Cryptocurrency Market Size – USD 927.4 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 11.1%, Market Trends – Increasing use of cryptocurrencies in the North America region” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cryptocurrency market size is expected to reach USD 2411.0 Million at a steady revenue CAGR of 11.1% in 2030, Increasing focus on mitigating financial crisis and regional instability can be attributed to a steady market revenue growth of cryptocurrency. Investing in the future is unquestionably a way to mitigate losses in the event of a financial crisis. Finding the appropriate cryptocurrency project to invest in and reaping the benefits can pay off significantly. Cryptocurrency's growth is unavoidable due to global mass adoption and the rapidly emerging cardinal application cases for blockchain technology.

According to Emergen Research, the Cryptocurrency Market report provides an in-depth analysis of the market on the basis of various parameters such as sales analysis, major driving factors, market trends, prime market players, prime investment pockets and market size, that aid in formulating sound business strategies and making informed decisions. The global Cryptocurrency Market report covers an overview of the market and outlines market definition and scope. The ongoing technological developments and surge in demand have an influential effect on the market growth.

The global Cryptocurrency Market report provides a comprehensive study of the dynamic driving and restraining factors, major challenges, and lucrative opportunities. Moreover, the study covers a SWOT analysis that aids in recognizing the restraining and driving factors in the market. Furthermore, the report outlines market segmentation and growth analysis of the top 10 market players that are currently active in the industry. The drivers and opportunities help in grasping the dynamic market trends and how market players can leverage such trends.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

Bitmain Technologies Holding Company, Xilinx, Inc., Intel Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices, inc., Ripple, Bitfury Group Limited, Ledger SAS, NVIDIA Corporation, BitGo, and Xapo Holdings Limited

Some Key Highlights

On 2 June 2022, Bitstamp launched its Earn product to U.S. customers, allowing customers to earn interest on staking Ethereum and Algorand. The product is meant to be a turn-key Ethereum (ETH) and Algorand (ALGO) staking solution. Investors fund their Bistamp accounts and then collect staking rewards. For its part, Bitstamp takes a fee on the yield customers earn.

The hardware segment is expected to account for the largest revenue share over the forecast period. This is attributed to its high performance and high hash rate while mining a specific coin. A high hashrate is crucial since it is a key metric for identifying the strength and, more importantly, the security of a blockchain network. The higher the hashrate, and the more difficult it is for malicious agents to disrupt the network, the more machines dedicated by honest miners to find the next block.

Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the Cryptocurrency market along with product portfolio and market performance. The report offers key insights into market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio, import/export details, and product and consumption patterns. To gain a better understanding, the report is further segmented into sections such as product types offered by the market, application spectrum, companies, and key geographical regions where the market has established its presence.

Emergen Research has segmented the global cryptocurrency market on the basis of component, type, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Hardware

Software

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Bitcoin

Litecoin

Ether

Ripple

Ether Classic

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Trading

E-Commerce & Retail

Peer-to-Peer Payment

Remittance

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Cryptocurrency market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

