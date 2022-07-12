Plastic Vials Market to Surpass US$ 1.9 Bn with Rising Application in Pharmaceutical & Healthcare Industry 2022 - 2032
Plastic vials are lightweight containers with various barrier properties, increasing its application in diverse industriesNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plastic vials are small plastic containers used to store the content or to collect the samples. The plastic vials help in protecting the content from the external environment as well as keeping the content at the required temperature.
The plastic vials offer better thermal insulation compared to other vials made from other materials. Also, the plastic material is a strong material it reduces the fear of vials getting broken down. This helps in reducing the need for replacing the lost sample.
The plastic vials are made available in different capacities such as up to 2 ml, 3-5 ml, 5-7 ml, and 8 ml & above. These vials are used in various end use industries such as pharmaceuticals & healthcare, cosmetic & personal care, and others.
The demand in the plastic vials market is expected to burgeon due to the increasing need for vials in the pharmaceutical industry. Rise in the spread of the different virus across the world will propel the demand for plastic vials in the pharmaceutical & healthcare industry.
Moreover, the plastic vials can be easily cleaned and sterilized which gains popularity among the end use industries. The plastic vials are light in weight and easy to handle which helps in reducing the transportation & extra storage cost. The expanding personal care & cosmetic industry helps in bolstering the demand for plastic vials.
Future Market Insights (FMI) opines, key players operating in the plastic vials market will witness remunerative growth opportunities due to the innovation & customization offered by manufacturers of plastic vials.
Key Takeaways from Plastic Vials Market
· By material, high-density polyethylene (HDPE) plastic vials segment is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2022-2032
· The pharmaceuticals & healthcare segment is projected to hold significant share in the plastic vials market due to high demand for plastic vials in hospitals & laboratories.
· Based on end-use, pharmaceuticals & healthcare industry is anticipated to hold around 81% of the market share by the end of 2032.
· North America and Europe are estimated to remain the most lucrative market for the plastic vials market due to the presence of various pharmaceutical & healthcare companies
“Rising need to maintain and keep the content at the right and required temperature among pharmaceutical, personal care & cosmetic, and chemical industries will augment the sales of plastic vials.” –says FMI Analyst
Expansion of Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Sector to Bolster Plastic Vials Sales
The development of various drugs and medications among various global pharmaceuticals & healthcare companies supplement the sales of plastic vials. Expansion of pharmaceutical & healthcare sector is driving the demand for plastic vials across the globe.
Increasing patient pool in hospitals due to different illnesses and health problems is also expected to bolster the demand for plastic vials. Subsequently, growing production of pharmaceutical drugs and products will push the sales of plastic vials.
Plastic Vials Market Landscape
Gerresheimer AG, Berry Global Inc., Wheaton (DWK Life Science Inc.), Thornton Plastics, Schott AG, and Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC are some of the key players operating in the plastic vials market. Also, some of the noticeable players in the plastic vials market include Suncity Plastic Vial Factory, Althor Products, LLC, Containers Plus, Genius Style (India) Pvt. Ltd., and others. The players in tier 1 hold around 10-15% of the global plastic vials market.
Plastic Vials Market by Category
By Materials:
• Polypropylene (PP)
• High-density Polyethylene (HDPE)
• Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
• Other (Polystyrene)
By Capacity:
• Up to 2 ML
• 3-5 ML
• 6-7 ML
• 8 ML & Above
By End Use:
• Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare
• Cosmetics & Personal care
• Chemicals
By Region:
• North America
• Latin America
• Europe
• Middle east and Africa
• East Asia
• South Asia
• Oceania
