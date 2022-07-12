Hydrocolloids Market Growing at Healthy CAGR over Forecast 2020 to 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 9,599.3 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.1%, Market Trends – Rising disposable income among consumers

Growing application of hydrocolloids in foods and beverages is a significant factor driving global hyprocolloids market revenue growth ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global hydrocolloids market size is expected to reach USD 14.35 Billion at a steady CAGR of 5.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing application of hydrocolloids in foods and beverages. Hydrocolloids as food additives find widespread use in numerous food formulations to enhance quality and shelf-life. Hydrocolloids are primarily used as rheology modifiers in foods and beverages to modify texture and or viscosity, and thus alters sensory properties of foods and beverages. Additionally, hydrocolloids are widely used in various food products as stabilizers, water retention agents, emulsifiers, and gelling agents, as well as to prevent formation of ice and sugar crystals in ice cream with controlled release of flavors. Rising disposable income, especially in the developing countries such as China and India, in the Asia Pacific region is a significant factor fueling the hydrocolloids market growth.

The latest and updated research report on the Global Hydrocolloids Market covers a comprehensive overview of the Hydrocolloids market, future economic condition, competitive landscape mapping, supply and demand trends, and production and consumption analysis. The report also covers the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Hydrocolloids market. The pandemic has dynamically affected all aspects of life on a global scale along with drastic changes in the economy and market conditions. The report covers the currently fluctuating market scenario along with present and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact. The report encompasses the historical data, company overview, financial standing, and necessary information about the new and key players of the market.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/624

Key Highlights From the Report

In January 2019, DSM Hydrocolloids made an announcement about the introduction of Gellaneer, XanTreme, and Clarixan in its xanthum, and gellan gum product line.

Gelatin finds application in the preparation of gummy candies, gelatinous desserts, yogurts, and marshmallows. Gelatin is added to meats to improve their water retention property and enhance their visual appeal, as well as to absorb juices released during meat processing. Additionally, gelatin finds uses in removing impurities from fruit juices, vinegar, and wine.

By source, microbial segment revenue is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period as hydrocolloids produced from microbes possess high dietary fiber content. Microbial source hydrocolloids are considered beneficial in individuals suffering from constipation and irregular bowel movement.

Hydrocolloids market revenue in North America is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period attributed to increasing use of hydrocolloids in reducing fat and oil in food products and a high demand for packaged and convenience food. In addition, growing awareness among people related to healthy food habits is causative of the market growth in the region.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and covers company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions among others.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:

Kerry Group, BASF SE, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Incorporated, DuPont, Ashland Global, CP Kelco, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle PLC, and Koninklijke Philips NV.

Request a discount on the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/624

Furthermore, the report divides the Hydrocolloids market into key segments and sub-segments to offer an analysis of the product type and application spectrum of the industry. It also offers predictions about the segments expected to show significant growth during the projected timeline.

Emergen Research has segmented the global hydrocolloids market on the basis of type, source, application, industry vertical, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Gelatin

Pectin

Xanthan

Agar

Carrageenan

Carboxymethyl Cellulose

Guar Gum

Others

Source Property Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Botanical

Animal

Microbial

Seaweed

Synthetic

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Thickeners

Gelling Agent

Stabilizers

Fat Replacers

Coating Agent

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Food & Beverage

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Others

The report offers a comprehensive breakdown of the regional analysis of the market and subsequent country-wise analysis. The regional analysis of the market comprises of production volume information, consumption volume and patterns, revenue, and growth rate for the forecast period of 2020-2027. According to the regional analysis, the market is primarily spread over key geographical regions as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request customization of the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/624

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

Overview of the Hydrocolloids Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the Hydrocolloids industry

Click here to Buy Now @https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/624

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or the customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to meet your requirements.

Read similar reports by Emergen Research:

Nanopharmaceutical Drugs Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/nanopharmaceutical-drugs-market

Occlusion Devices Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/occlusion-devices-market

Crop Monitoring Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/crop-monitoring-market

Drug Screening Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/drug-screening-market

Seed Processing Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/seed-processing-market

Virtual Power Plant Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/virtual-power-plant-market

Deep Learning Chip Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/deep-learning-chip-market

Sports Technology Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/sports-technology-market

Mass Notification Systems Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/mass-notification-systems-market

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Hydrocolloids Market Size Worth USD 14.35 Billion in 2028