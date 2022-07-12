Fitness App Market is Anticipated to Reach $120.37 Billion by 2030, Registering at a CAGR 24.3% from 2020-2030

Fitness App

Increase in the prevalence of hypertension, cardiac problems, and obesity are projected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES , July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing emphasis toward maintaining healthy lifestyle, increase in awareness about diet-related diseases, and surge in use of smartphones, wearables, and tablets drive the global fitness apps market.

The global fitness apps market was accounted for $13.78 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $120.37 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 24.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Key market players such as - Aaptiv Inc, Addias, Azumio, Inc., Fitbit LLC., FitnessKeeper, MyfitnessPal, Inc., Nike, Inc., Noom Inc., an Under Armour, Inc.

Based on region, the market across North America accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing more than one-third of the global fitness app industry, due to rise in popularity of fitness apps among the younger race. On the other hand, the global fitness apps market across Asia-Pacific is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 26.3% throughout the forecast period. This is owing to rise in application of data analytics in fitness apps such as assessing and developing yoga programs, spotting anomalies in scans, and so on.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 201 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7830

Based on device type, the smartphone segment held the major share in 2020, generating more than half of the global fitness apps market, owing to self-efficacy and self-monitoring solutions provided by smartphones. The wearable devices segment, on the other hand, is projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 25.5% during the forecast period. This is attributed to growing trend of wearable technology among the youth.

Based on operating system, the iOS segment held the highest share in 2020, generating more than half of the global fitness apps industry. This is because it offers better premium class plans. The Android segment, however, would cite the fastest CAGR of 26.1% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to growing adoption of android devices in the majority of countries.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7830

Key drivers that are propelling the growth of the market included in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth of the market are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.

Latest news and industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures and collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/7830

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report

Similar Report -

Online/Virtual Fitness Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

