Dairy Enzymes Market Size, Trends, Share, Research Report Study, Regional and Industry Analysis, Forecast to 2027
Market Size – USD 593.2 Million in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.2%, Market Trend – Increasing usage of microbial rennet
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global dairy enzymes market would reach value of USD 999.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. This growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of lactose intolerance among people. Moreover, increasing utilization of hydrocolloids by dairy-manufacturing companies to enhance the texture of dairy products is expected to drive the market for dairy enzymes during the forecast period. Furthermore, growing preference of obese people for low-fat and healthy food is also contributing to the demand for dairy enzymes. Moreover, rising incidence of digestive issues among people has driven the demand for fermented dairy products. This, in turn, has boosted the market for dairy enzymes. Food-processing companies increasingly utilize microbial rennet for production of cheese. Growing inclination of health-conscious people toward vegan diet has driven the demand for microbial rennet, as vegetarians do not consume animal-derived rennet. Moreover, microbial rennet is much inexpensive than the rennet derived from animals. The lower cost of microbial rennet has resulted in the increasing adoption of this dairy enzyme among cheese manufacturers.
The report relies on advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to assess information. The data for the study is gathered from reliable and trustworthy sources, ensuring the authenticity and accuracy of the research study. We also employ qualitative and quantitative analysis to deliver a comprehensive and all-encompassing research study on the global dairy enzymes market. The report also comprises of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces Model analysis, to offer the reader with a complete and all-inclusive study of crucial segments of the global dairy enzymes market. The Dairy Enzymes Market Research Report published by Emergen Research has been formulated by analysis of key business details and extensive geographical spread of the Dairy Enzymes industry. The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Dairy Enzymes market along with crucial statistical data about the Dairy Enzymes market.
Key Companies Profiled in the Report:
DuPont, Kerry Group, Chr Hansen Holding A/S, DSM, Advanced Enzymes Technologies, Connell Bros., Novozymes A/S, Biocatalysts Ltd, Amano Enzyme, and SternEnzym
Key Highlights of Report
In December 2020, DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences announced the launch of Versilk in North America. The new product is the latest in the company’s range of enzymes. Its use helps beverages and yogurt attain optimal taste and texture.
The cheese segment held the largest market share of 33.7% in 2019. Dairy enzymes help reduce the bitterness of whey, improve freshness of cheese, and assist in the digestion of milk, which is driving the segment.
The microbial segment is anticipated to expand at the most rapid CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. Rising demand for cheese with rich flavor and texture has led to increasing utilization of microbial rennet, which is driving the microbial
North America accounted for the largest share of the global dairy enzymes market in 2019. Increasing demand among health-conscious people for innovative dairy products that are sugar-free, lactose-free, and enriched in prebiotic fiber is driving the market for dairy enzymes in the region.
Emergen Research has segmented the global dairy enzymes market in terms of application, type, and region:
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
Cheese
Milk
Yoghurt
Infant Formula
Ice Cream & Desserts
Others
Regional Segmentation;
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Market Dynamics:
The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Dairy Enzymes market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Dairy Enzymes market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Dairy Enzymes market.
Radical Highlights of the Dairy Enzymes Market Report:
Comprehensive overview of the Dairy Enzymes market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market
Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period
Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position
Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market
Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Dairy Enzymes market
Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers
Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market
Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations
The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis
Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.
