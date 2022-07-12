Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Business Scenario, Share, Growth, Insights, Trends and Forecasts Report 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing incidence of infectious diseases and cancer, rising demand for diagnostics point-of-care is driving the demand for the market.

Molecular Diagnostics Point of Care Market Size – USD 2.04 Billion in 2019, Molecular Diagnostics Point of Care Market Growth - CAGR of 10.6%” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Molecular Diagnostics Point of Care Market is projected to reach USD 4.84 billion in 2027. The main factors that are expected to strengthen high growth potential for POC MDx products are continuing research and development to miniaturize tests with molecular diagnostics that enable increased patient testing with higher precision and lower turnaround times.

Increasing demand in non-laboratory environments like pharmacy clinics, doctors, and home care tests, which are, by definition, portable and safe, would likely lead to lower demand on the market over the forecast period. The demand is expected to increase in CLIA tests. A number of large international bodies, including governments of developing countries, actively support and finance continuous research and development.

In addition, a wide variety of point-of-care testing technologies has been evolving rapidly over the previous decade with a view to extending its potential market to a wider range of Medical Faculties, initially focused on the screening, monitoring, and diagnosis of infectious diseases in low income developing countries. Therefore, cardiological monitoring, oncological testing, and hematological testing are now available and/or under development.

The main objective of the Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market industry report is to supply key insights on Competition Positioning, Current Trends, Market Potential, Growth Rates, and Alternative Relevant Statistics. This report provides a detailed historical analysis of the global market for Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market from 2019-2027 , and provides extensive market forecasts from 2021-2027 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales/revenue/value, gross margin, historical growth, and future perspectives of the Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market . Also, global leading players are profiled with their revenue, market share, profit margin, major product portfolio, and SWOT analysis.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

POC MDx research is used in the majority of consumer incomes for infectious diseases due to the existence of several big business companies with a wide product selection.

Another factor accountable for the dominance of this section is the rising burden of infectious disease in developed and developing countries.

The biggest business segment to produce sales is PCR-based POC studies. The widespread use of PCR-based technology for PCR products for molecular diagnosis and marketing has created plenty of incentives for the growth of the segment.

North America was the largest region, contributing much of the world's revenue due to the existence of the highly technical, medical system, government, and private investments in R&D to improve MDx POC tests.

Some major players in the market research report include, Abbott Laboratories, Bayer Healthcare, Roche Diagnostics, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, BioMerieux, Dako, Abaxis Inc., OraSure Technologies Inc., and Nipro Diagnostics, among others.

The Global Molecular diagnostics point of care marketreport assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The report explores the effects of the pandemic on the market and its key segments and regions. It also offers a forecast estimation of the market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market on the basis of Test Location, Technology, Application, End-Use, and region:

Test Location Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Over-the-Counter (OTC)

PoC

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

PCR-based

Genetic Sequencing-based

Hybridization-based

Microarray-based

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Infectious Diseases

Oncology

Hematology

Prenatal Testing

Endocrinology

Others

Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Segmentation based on Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Why should you buy this molecular diagnostics point of care market report?

The study paper dissects the total market potential of major regions with strengths, opportunity and challenge, constraints, and dangers.

By identifying the high-improvement locations, the study inspects the open entryways, keeping an eye out for accomplices.

It examines each submarket in terms of a single improvement design and its contribution to the market.

It examines the recent developments, such as advancements, business strategies, new product releases, and acquisitions.

It purposefully profiles the major market players and thoroughly investigates their advancement strategies.

