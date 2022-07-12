Fashion Industry To Turn Green With Launch Of Vegan Footwear | Vegan Footwear Market Expected to Reach $300,199.6 Mn

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The fashion industry is one of the largest contributors to pollutants entering the atmosphere and soil. While consumerism could be the main culprit, the wholesale manufacturing of clothes, shoes, and leather has never been eco-friendly. However, the fashion industry has begun to understand its impact on the environment. What's more, it has taken initiatives to offer sustainable clothes, leather, and footwear.

Veganism is no longer limited to food. The vegan population demands products that are carefully created without harming the environment and creating toxic chemicals. Thus began the popularity of vegan footwear. Even major footwear company such as adidas has "stepped" into the market with their vegan footwear and set an example for small & medium companies and start-ups. Slowly and gradually, many footwear companies began to re-imagine their sustainability goals and rethink the ecosystem of luxury fashion.

According to a report published by Allied Market Research, the global vegan footwear market size is anticipated to reach $300.1 billion with a significant CAGR from 2021 to 2030. North America is currently holding the highest market share and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global vegan footwear market based on material type, distribution channel, end user, and region.

Based on end user, the women segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding more than half of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the children segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 9.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on distribution channel, the specialty stores segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding more than three-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the online stores segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 11.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding more than one-third of the global vegan footwear market, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific region is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global vegan footwear market analyzed in the research include Nike, Adidas, AVESU GmbH, Beyond Skin UK, Ethletic, Hexa Vegan Shoes, Matt & Nat, MooShoes, Susi Studio, and Veerah.

Key Take Away

The vegan footwear market was valued at $157,898.2 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $300,199.6 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

By end user, the children segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period.

In 2020, depending on material type, the polyurethane segment was valued at $72,463.3 million, accounting for 45.9% of the global vegan footwear market share.

In 2020, the U.S. was the most prominent market in North America, and is projected to reach $22,827.8 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

