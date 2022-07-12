Around 130 firms expected to attend ABAC 3 meeting

VIETNAM, July 12 -

HÀ NỘI — Around 130 business leaders from 21 economies of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) will attend the third meeting of APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC 3), which will be held from July 26-29 in the north-eastern province of Quảng Ninh’s Hạ Long City.

Among these are leaders of leading corporations in the world and in the region such as NEC Group, Marubeni, UPS, and Acer.

Speaking at a press conference held in Hà Nội on Tuesday, Phạm Tấn Công, chairman of Việt Nam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) said ABAC Việt Nam decided to host this meeting with the desire to directly show investors, leaders of large corporations and their families the safe destination and bright spots to invest in Việt Nam.

Nguyễn Thị Thu Hương, Kinh Bắc City Development Holding Corporation of Sài Gòn Invest Group, one of three members of ABAC Việt Nam said the number of foreign corporations registering to attend the event has increased. This is a relatively big number in comparison with previous ABAC meetings.

Hương said: "Themed “embrace - engage - enable”, topics to be discussed at the meeting will focus on regional and global economic recovery and growth.

"The theme clearly shows the desire to seize opportunities when the world is connected again; create through cooperation to bring ideas and initiatives; and participate in digital transformation and inclusive and sustainable development of ABAC businesses. The number of businesses that will come to Việt Nam clearly shows the interest of businesses and investors in the country. We expect to have more business and co-operation partners at the meeting.”

During the pandemic period, ABAC members had the cooperation and support to minimise the COVID-19 impact as well as the disruption of production and commodity chains. Currently, businesses and investors are looking for business opportunities after the recent difficult and challenging period.

Under the ABAC 3, Quảng Ninh Province in cooperation with VCCI will host two other events, the Quảng Ninh Investment Promotion Conference 2022 and a forum promoting the eastern expressway axis economic connection with the participation of Hưng Yên, Hải Dương, Hải Phòng and Quảng Ninh.

ABAC 3 will be an opportunity for Quảng Ninh to introduce investment potential and business opportunities to big investors in the APEC region, especially in the context of the pandemic still affecting the organisation of delegations going abroad to promote investment.

Bùi Văn Khắng, Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee said they would represent Việt Nam to introduce the country's investment and business locations.

He added: “We are working closely with VCCI, ABAC Việt Nam members to successfully organise the 3rd meeting of ABAC 2022. We will promote the business investment environment, the attractiveness of not only Quảng Ninh but also Việt Nam's destination.”

However, he also said that Quảng Ninh had given priorities to attracting FDI in processing and manufacturing; services of logistics; high-tech agriculture, aquaculture which are the areas that the province has potential and advantages.

Established in November 1995, ABAC aims to advise APEC leaders on top issues related to business in the region. — VNS