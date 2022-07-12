With 6.3 % CAGR, Dental Implants Market Size worth USD 6.34 billion by [2022-2029] Industry Trends & Forecast Exclusive Report by Fortune Business Insights

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global Dental Implants Market size is estimated to reach USD 6.34 Billion by 2029, mentions that the market stood at USD 3.90 billion in 2021 and is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 6.3% between 2022 and 2029

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dental implants market size is anticipated to hit USD 6.34 billion by 2029 and exhibit a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. The rising instances of dental disorders such as edentulism are predicted to propel the market’s expansion. Fortune Business InsightsTM has presented this information in its report titled, “Dental Implants Market Report, 2022-2029”. The market size stood at USD 3.90 billion in 2021 and USD 4.12 billion in 2022.

Moreover, factors such as increasing disposable income levels and the rising awareness of oral health are also predicted to bolster the market growth in the coming years.



Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 6.3% 2029 Value Projection USD 6.34 Billion Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2020 USD 3.90 Billion Historical Data for 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 176 Key Market Players Institut Straumann AG, Danaher, Dentsply Sirona, Henry Schein Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Osstem Implant, BioHorizons, CeraRoot SL. Dental Implants Market Growth Drivers Surging Instances of Dental Disorders to Propel Market Growth Europe to Dominate the Global Market due to High Tooth Implant Adoption Major Players Launch New Offerings to Amplify Growth in Market





Key Industry Development-

February 2022: Zest Dental Solutions introduced the LOCATOR R-Tx abutment for its versatile LOCATOR overdenture implants. The new product offers increased durability and

flexibility.





Drivers & Restraints-

Surging Instances of Dental Disorders to Propel Market Growth

The product demand is predicted to escalate due to the globally increasing cases of dental/oral disorders. In 2020, the World Health Organization predicted about 3.5 billion people to be experiencing oral diseases. Hence, the rising oral disorder cases are projected to stimulate the market’s expansion.

The product demand has been exponentially rising in recent years. Their advantages over tooth-replacement methods, including durability, effectiveness, safety, and natural look are anticipated to bolster the global dental implants market growth.

Additionally, factors such as the growing importance of aesthetic restoration of tooth implants and the surging adoption of advanced technologies and machines are estimated to boost the growth of the market.

However, high prices of implant procedures may restrain the market growth.

Dental Implants Market Segmentations:

Segmentation By Material Titanium

Zirconium

Others By Design Tapered Implants

Parallel Walled Implants By Type Endosteal Implants

Subperiosteal Implants

Transosteal Implants By Geography North America (By Material, Design, Type, End-user, and Country) U.S. (By Type) Canada (By Type)







On the basis of material, the market is divided into zirconium, titanium, and others. On the basis of type, the market is trifurcated into transosteal implants, subperiosteal implants, and endosteal implants. On the basis of design, the market is bifurcated into parallel walled implants and tapered implants. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into academic & research institutes, dental clinics, and hospitals. Geographically, the market is classified into Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

Regional Insights-

Europe to Dominate the Global Market due to High Tooth Implant Adoption

Europe is predicted to attain the largest dental implants market share. The vast presence of numerous dental implant manufacturers, expanding geriatric population, high tooth implant adoption, and favorable reimbursement policies are expected to bolster growth in Europe.

North America is estimated to rank second with a high acceptance of digital dentistry, and high edentulism prevalence. Moreover, a rising number of dentists across the U.S. is predicted to favor the market expansion in North America.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to garner significant growth due to the expanding patient pool and high adoption of next-gen dental implants.

Latin America is projected to prosper with escalating health expenditure and booming medical tourism across Mexico and Brazil.

The Middle East & Africa is expected to witness considerable expansion in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape

Major Players Launch New Offerings to Amplify Growth in Market

The consolidated marketplace of dental implants embraces the presence of various key players with Institut Straumann AG dominating the market share. The major market players emphasize robust product portfolios, partnerships, and new product launches, amongst other strategies to garner growth. For instance, Institut Straumann AG launched a new zygomatic implant solution in May 2020.





Geographical Analysis of Dental Implants Market

North America (The U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and the Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Report Coverage-

It delivers a comprehensive analysis of the market’s growth drivers.

It offers insights into the development strategies being adopted by the leading players.

The impact of the pandemic on the growth of the market is presented in the report.

It covers an assessment of leading market players and profiles them accordingly.

Various segments of the market are described in detail.

What Are Dental Implants?

Dental implants are replacement tooth roots. Implants provide a strong foundation for fixed or removable replacement teeth that are made to match your natural teeth.

List of Key Market Players-

Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland)

Danaher (U.S.)

Dentsply Sirona (U.S.)

Henry Schein Inc. (U.S.)

Zimmer Biomet (U.S.)

Osstem Implant (South Korea)

BioHorizons (U.S.)

CeraRoot SL. (Spain)

Table of Content

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence of Dental Disorders by Key Countries/Region Pricing Analysis, Key Products/ Brands, Key Players, 2021 Key Mergers and Acquisitions Overview of Technological Advancements in Dental Implants Impact of COVID-19 on worldwide Dental Implants Market

Global Dental Implants Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material Titanium Implants Zirconium Implants Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Design Tapered Implants Parallel Implants Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Endosteal Implants Subperiosteal Implants Transosteal Implants Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Dental Clinics Academic & Research Institutes Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



