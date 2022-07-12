Europic Chloride Market Size Worth $254.7 Million by 2031 | CAGR: 6.5%: AMR

Rise in the utilization of europic chloride as a food preservative and the usage for the production of chlorine gas and metal drive the growth of the global europic chloride market. Asia-Pacific is contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2021. The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in decrease in demand from chemical industry which, in turn, has led to sluggish growth of the market.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global europic chloride market generated $136.6 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $254.7 million by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Rise in the utilization of europic chloride as a food preservative and the usage for the production of chlorine gas and metal drive the growth of the global europic chloride market. However, europic chemical can cause respiratory and cardiac collapse, which hinders the growth of the market. On the other hand, expansion of the chemical and petrochemical industries is expected to generate potential opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in decrease in demand from the chemical industry, which, in turn, has led to sluggish growth of the market.

The demand–supply gap, disruptions in raw material procurement, price volatility, and many other such factors are expected to hamper the growth of the chemical industry.

However, increase in demand for distilled and drinkable water due to the awareness regarding the cleanliness and hygiene boosts growth of the europic chloride market, which, in turn, tends to overcome effects of COVID-19 on this sector.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global europic chloride market based end use industry and region.

Based on end use industry, the chemical segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. The report also offers a detailed analysis of segments including chemical, petrochemical, marine, and others.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2021, holding nearly half of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2031. Moreover, the same region is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. Other regions analyzed in the report are North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global europic chloride market analyzed in the research include AK Scientific, Inc., Alfa Aesar Thermo Fisher Scientific, American Elements, Glentham Life Sciences Limited, MaTecK GmbH, Otto Chemie Pvt., Ltd., Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc., Stanford Advanced Materials, Strem Chemicals Inc., and TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt., Ltd.

