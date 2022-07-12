Specialty Enzymes Market to Hit $2.2 Billion by 2031, Says Allied Market Research

Rise in occurrence of chronic disorders such as arthritis and cancer boosts the global specialty enzymes market growth. The delay in product approval due to the COVID outbreak led to restricted sales of biosimilars, thereby severely affecting expansion of the market. Based on the application, the pharmaceuticals segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021. Based on the region, North America contributed toward the highest market share in 2021.

Portland, OR, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global specialty enzymes market accrued $1.2 billion in 2021, and is predicted to garner $2.2 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Rise in occurrence of chronic disorders such as arthritis and cancer boosts the global specialty enzymes market growth. Moreover, surge in geriatric population prone to chronic ailments has enhanced use of specialty enzymes in the biotechnology sector. This factor supplements the market growth. New product launches, rise in research and development activities related to enzyme treatment, and surge in clinical trials and number of hospitals will create new growth opportunities for the market.

COVID-19 Scenario

The COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the global specialty enzymes market growth due to implementation of lockdown in many countries.

The pandemic created difficulty for pharmaceutical sector to focus on research and development activities such as biosimilar drug development, and this significantly affected the market trends.

The delay in product approval due to the COVID outbreak led to restricted sales of biosimilars, thereby severely affecting expansion of the market. Moreover, postponement of clinical trials for preventing the spread of COVID slowed down drug development process and adversely impacted the business growth.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global specialty enzymes market based on application, source, type, and region.

Based on the application, the pharmaceuticals segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the overall share of the global specialty enzymes market. Moreover, this segment is predicted to record the highest CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report also analyzes the segments including biotechnology research & development and diagnostics.

Based on type, the carbohydrases segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the overall share of the global specialty enzymes market. However, the polymerases & nucleases segment is anticipated to record the highest CAGR of 10.0% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on the region, North America contributed toward the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the Asia-Pacific specialty enzymes market is set to register the fastest CAGR of 8.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Key players profiled in the global specialty enzymes market research report are International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Alphazyme LLC, Novoenzymes, Amano Enzyme, Biocatalyst, Specialty Enzymes and Probiotics, Antozyme Biotech, Enzyme Development Corporation, BBI Solution, and Enzyme Supplies Ltd.

