Pedestrian Fatal Hit And Run In Worcester Co. Under Investigation

Maryland State Police News Release

(BERLIN, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian hit and run crash that claimed the life of a fourteen year-old boy in Worcester County.

The deceased victim is a 14-year-old boy, of Ocean Pines, Maryland. He was pronounced deceased by hospital personnel at Atlantic General Hospital.

Last night at approximately 10:45 p.m., troopers were dispatched to the report of the crash on Grays Corner Road at Riddle Lane in Berlin.  The preliminary investigation indicates the victim was a pedestrian on Grays Corner Road when he was struck and killed by a vehicle traveling east on Grays Corner Road.

The victim was crossing the roadway to return to a passenger vehicle. As the victim was crossing the roadway he was struck by a motor vehicle, which fled the scene and did not return.

The parents of the victim have been notified. Attempts are being made to identify camera footage.  Some suspect vehicle information is known and has been shared with surrounding law enforcement.  

Based on evidence at the scene and their continuing investigation, troopers believe the vehicle that struck and killed the victim was a dark color Mercedes, likely a 2011 or 2012.  They believe the vehicle sustained damage to the driver’s side mirror and headlight damage.  

Maryland State Police continue the search for the vehicle that struck and killed the pedestrian.   Anyone who witnessed this crash, or who may have information about the suspect vehicle, is urged to contact Maryland State Police at the Berlin Barracks at 410-641-3101, or Cpl. Kevin Moore of the Maryland State Police Crash Team at 410-819-4721. 

###

CONTACT:    Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

 

Pedestrian Fatal Hit And Run In Worcester Co. Under Investigation

