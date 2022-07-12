The art of escapism: Sailing into summer luxury with Maid Marian 2
Maid Marian 2 – a renowned 33-meter luxury liner acknowledged as one of the most beautiful vintage yachts in the world, is setting sail around the Greek islands this summer.
Last year, the pre-war vessel celebrated her 90th anniversary with an extensive overhaul, resulting in the perfect blend of classic and contemporary living.
Owned by film director Roland Emmerich, best known for blockbusters such as The Patriot, Independence Day, Godzilla and The Day After Tomorrow, Maid Marian 2 brings Hollywood glamour to the get-away-from-it-all Greek archipelago.
All aboard: The on-deck experience
With elegant, and yet understated design, the enduring yacht exudes barefoot chic in five copious cabins, three of them with en-suites. No two cabins are alike: each spacious and air-conditioned berth has its own distinctive feel with full amenities.
The main deck consists of an open-air dining zone and sumptuous lounge space, where guests can chill out and swap anecdotes in congenial surroundings. Fashionable furnishings and modern art pieces, all hand-picked from Emmerich’s private collection, come from Asia, Africa and South America.
The refitted upper deck is now a generous 100 square meters – ample room for sunbathing and contemplating panoramic views of the Aegean Sea. The party can really get going in a pleasant atmosphere, aided by a fully-stocked bar and favorite tracks from the new, cutting-edge sound system.
And if guests want to strike out below, they can take a dip in the crystal-blue Aegean Sea, or ride around on one of two SEABOBs. Paddling about on Marian’s two SUPs (standup paddleboards) is another option.
Those preferring to keep fit onboard can experience a light, or more determined, workout, with the yacht’s exercise equipment, including weights, elastic bands, yoga mats, and more.
Destination anywhere: Choosing where to go
The journey typically kicks off from Athens, with the option to welcome guests on board from other locations. Whether guests are looking for a marine adventure, or simply to relax and rewind, Maid Marian 2’s captain can help them design their own island-hopping Greek escapade.
Azure skies, white-washed villas, crystal-clear waters, secret anchorages and a multitude of marine life to observe, the Aegean’s the quintessential holiday playground. You can get away to more popular islands like Kythnos, Serifos, Sifnos, Paros and Antiparos, or uncover mellower spots that aren’t on most visitors’ itineraries.
Culinary Crossings: the foodie trail
Maid Marian 2’s chef exudes culinary confidence when it comes to onboard menus highlighting local Greek products, wild herbs and spices. Guests will savor freshly- cooked made-to-order breakfasts, alfresco grilled fish and salad lunches and world- class evening dining. Grandma’s traditional favorites – passed on through several generations – will feature alongside more modern takes on Mediterranean contemporary cuisine, often with a nod to wider global influences.
Guests can get the feel of family-run tavernas-style fare with simple skewered chicken souvlaki, smoked aubergine and cooling tzatziki. Or aim for gastronomic high-end opulence. Sample dishes include: shrimp ceviche with mango, lime and cilantro; braised pork belly with mashed yams and grilled kale; and colorful platters of baby greens with strawberry dressing, smoked salmon and chèvre.
Keeping in mind that the Greeks have a sweet tooth for a reason, Maid Marian 2's guests can try acclaimed desserts like god-level honey and pistachio layered Baklava, Galaktoboureko (Greek custard pie), and Rizogalo – Greek rice pudding with cardamom, cinnamon and sugar.
A day in the life of Maid Marian 2: what to expect onboard
Seaworthy Maid Marian 2 guests can experience the Aegean Archipelago like they’ve never done before.
A typical day on board could start in a secluded bay on the Cycladic island of Paros, with an indulgent breakfast on the main deck against a backdrop of lapping turquoise waters. There’s no shortage of items on the menu, which is comprised of fresh fruit salads, smoothies, slow-pressed juices, sweet and savory homemade pastries, and omelets.
After breakfast, there’s plenty to do. Whether guests want to remain on the surface or dive in deep, there’s an assortment of James Bond-style toys for a variety of aquatic experiences. To glide and dive in the water, Maid Marian 2 offers two SEABOB-Jets (high-end water scooters), with the capacity to go 40 meters underwater. There are also Standup paddleboards (SUPs) and snorkel gear available. A five-meter tender can escort you off the yacht if you wish to explore another part of the island.
Although lunch is available onboard, guests can take a leisurely stroll down narrow lanes to the picturesque fishing village of Naoussa. Chef Giannis Markoulis specializes in local seafood at authentic Mario Restaurant, serving up grilled squid, steamed mussels, and tuna fillet with smoked eggplant puree.
Back on the upper deck, it’s de rigueur to laze with a good book on oversized sun loungers. And it’s a must to sip a sundowner on the main deck before a romantic dinner under the stars. More cocktails, liqueurs and a specially tailored music playlist completes a perfect day.
The escape clause: a bolt for freedom
Maid Marian 2 is the ideal cruiser for a holiday getaway for families, a group of friends, or a couple wanting to relish a dreamy honeymoon. She’s the perfect vessel for a voyage of relaxation and discovery to delight all Thalassofiles who revel in the beauty of the Greek islands. The highly qualified and discreet six-member crew is always on hand to ensure guests will have nothing less than exceptional comfort and service akin to staying in a five-star hotel.
Need to know: facts and figures
A seven-night luxe sojourn on the elegant Maid Marian 2 costs in the region of $70,000, based on 10 adults sharing the yacht on a full-board basis, including meals, drinks and fuel. Prices relate to departures between May to September, 2022. Flights are not included. 2023 bookings are currently open.
Website: www.maidmarian2.com
Kakia Michou
