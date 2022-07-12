Dr. David Samadi: Family History of Prostate Cancer? Living a Healthy Lifestyle Cuts the Risk of Lethal Disease for Men
Men Genetically at Risk for Prostate Cancer Wise to Adopt Healthy Living Habits
Men hold the key to unlocking their body's full potential to fight back prostate cancer by making healthy lifestyle changes”NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthy habits make a difference, including reducing a man’s risk of prostate cancer, even if they have a genetic predisposition for the disease. This news is from a recent study published in European Urology that found men with a high genetic risk for prostate cancer appear to benefit by following a healthy lifestyle.
— Dr. David Samadi
“Men who invest in their long-term health by following healthy habits can expect a significant payout of quality-of-life dividends,” exclaimed Dr. David Samadi, the author of The Ultimate MANual and Director of Men’s Health and Urologic Oncology at St. Francis Hospital in Roslyn, New York. “My entire medical career has been treating men and their families for prostate cancer. I’ve always emphasized healthy living, and here’s a study backing that philosophy up.”
Prostate cancer is the second leading cause of cancer in American men. According to the American Cancer Society, about one in eight men will be told they have the disease during their lifetime. But, some men have a family history or genetic risk of prostate cancer, increasing their odds of developing the disease and dying from it. In fact, this study found men with a genetic component for prostate cancer and who didn’t adopt healthy habits were more likely to succumb to the disease compared to men without a genetic component.
“The vast majority of men diagnosed with prostate cancer will survive,” explained Dr. Samadi. “Prostate cancer is a silent disease, usually slow-growing and often fails to progress to the point of being deadly. But, men with a strong family history of the disease, particularly if their father or brother was diagnosed with it, should be screened yearly after age 40, as they have twice the risk of succumbing to the disease.”
More than 200 variants of genes linked to increasing the risk of developing prostate cancer have been found. For this study, over 12,000 male health professionals were recruited back in the 1980s, each of whom provided blood samples for their genetic data to be analyzed.
During the length of the 27-year long study, each man was scored by six healthy living factors, which included:
• Maintaining a healthy body weight
• Regular, vigorous exercise
• Not smoking
• Eating fatty fish such as salmon regularly
• Eating products made with tomatoes
• Limiting processed meats such as sausage and hot dogs
“The healthy living factors have consistently been shown by other studies to be protective against prostate cancer and its progression,” said Dr. Samadi. “This study found that men who followed at least four healthy lifestyle factors slashed their odds of dying from this disease by 45%, compared to men who followed fewer or none of these factors. I tell my patients that healthy changes to their diet, exercise, and reaching a healthy body weight all add up to greater odds of beating this disease, even for men with a family history of prostate cancer.”
Over the length of the study, just 3,000 men were diagnosed with prostate cancer, and 435 men died from it. Of the men who died, those scoring in the top 25% genetic risk score and who did not adhere to the majority of the healthy living factors had a four times greater risk of dying than men in the bottom 25%.
Dr. Samadi went on to say, “I want men to know that prostate cancer does not have to be a lethal disease. Here’s my best advice for all men: Be in charge of your health. Know your family medical history for prostate cancer. Adopt healthy habits early in life, and get screened for prostate cancer beginning at age 40 and yearly. Prostate cancer screening saves lives, don’t put it off. The earlier it’s found, the greater chance a man can beat it back.”
Dr. David Samadi is the Director of Men’s Health and Urologic Oncology at St. Francis Hospital in Long Island. He’s a renowned and highly successful board certified Urologic Oncologist Expert and Robotic Surgeon in New York City, regarded as one of the leading prostate surgeons in the U.S., with a vast expertise in prostate cancer treatment and Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Prostatectomy. Dr. Samadi is a medical contributor to NewsMax TV and is also the author of The Ultimate MANual, Dr. Samadi’s Guide to Men’s Health and Wellness, available online both on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Visit Dr. Samadi’s websites at robotic oncology and prostate cancer 911.
