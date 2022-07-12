Supplies delivery service of seven Red Code buildings suspended today to facilitate nucleic acid tests of households

MACAU, July 12 - As the Health Bureau has arranged for the households in Edf. Va Ip (Bloco II), Edf. Pou Seng and Edificio do Bairro da Ilha Verde (Bloco IV) to undergo nucleic acid specimen collection this morning (12 July), the distribution of vegetables and frozen meat food packs originally scheduled for this morning has to be rescheduled to this afternoon.

In addition, the Health Bureau has arranged for the households in Edf. Pat Tat Sun Chuen (Bloco Tai Hong), Edf. Son Lei, Edf. Jardim Cidade (Block XI - Edf. Weng Kai Kok) and Sun Star Plaza (rear block of Block 1) to undergo nucleic acid specimen collection this afternoon (12 July).

For the above reasons, the Subsistence Team will suspend the delivery of life supplies sent by friends and relatives of the mentioned seven Red Code buildings, which was originally scheduled for 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. today. The households’ understanding is appreciated and they are advised to ask friends and relatives not to send supplies to the sites.