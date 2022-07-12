Less than 30% of staff at closed-loop social service facilities express wish to exit loop; IAS to meet their requests

MACAU, July 12 - In response to the pandemic situation in Macao and reduce the risk of contagion in social service facilities and safeguard the health of facility users, the Social Welfare Bureau (IAS) has implemented of the “Preventative Closed-loop Management Measures” in a total of 36 eldersing nursing homes, rehabilitation nursing homes, and detoxification and rehabilitation homes in Macao since June 24. IAS has been closely communicating with the facilities regarding the work arrangements of the staff and understands that of the 1,800 staff at above nursing homes, about 30% are local while 70% are non-local workers. Some local staff have expressed hope for point-to-point closed-loop management or rotational shift arrangement to exit the loop for breaks.

IAS will spare no effort to meet the demands and has already coordinated several facilities for point-to-point closed-loop management, so as to provide more comfortable resting spaces for the staff while effectively preventing the spread of the virus. IAS has recently communicated on the above arrangement with the management of these facilities, most of whom indicated that while the point-to-point closed-loop arrangement were more comfortable, most staff believed it was more important to ensure safety and remain in the facilities for the time being. They would carefully consider whether to opt for the point-to-point closed-loop arrangement as the situation demands.

On another front, IAS is actively following up on the provision of various subsidies to the staff of the facilities under closed-loop management to ensure that they are properly compensated.

Currently, several point-to-point closed-loop facilities has completed basic set-up to serve as pre-loop preparation venues and support the rotation of staff at nursing homes. IAS appeals to professionals interested in joining the support team to make enquiries with relevant social service facilities and jointly combat the pandemic.