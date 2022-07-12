“Macao Ideas, Join & Match” Business-matching Showcase Facilitating over 40 Online Matchings

MACAU, July 12 - The “Macao Ideas, Join & Match” Business-matching Showcase was held on 16 June online and offline at two venues in Macao and Guangzhou simultaneously, linking up the exhibitors of "Macao Ideas" with Mainland traders to explore business opportunities online. The event has attracted about 50 representatives from Guangzhou and Macao enterprises to participate. Over 40 business matching sessions were held in various areas including trade, catering, cultural and creative industries, food processing, retail and wholesale and e-commerce.

Pre-event matching sessions increasing the effectivity

The “Macao Ideas, Join & Match” Business-matching Showcase arranged for pre-event matching to understand the needs of exhibitors in advance so as to enhance the success rate of matching on the event date. In addition, IPIM’s Representative Office in Guangzhou also made good use of venue space to showcase the exhibits of "Macao Ideas" to the Mainland visitors on site, allowing a better interaction between the event attendees and the products.

Macao exhibitors: achieving desired results

One exhibitor of "Macao Ideas" said the online matching was a convenient and easy way to get in touch with the targeted Mainland buyers. During the session, the enterprise came into contact with a Mainland enterprise and reached initial consensus for co-operation; another exhibitor of "Macao Ideas" said they have already met with two tea beverage enterprises during the event and the results have exceeded their expectations. They are looking forward to achieving co-operation in the future. They also think that Mainland business guests are particularly interested in Macao enterprises and would like to participate in more similar events if there are any in the future.

Mainland business guests: learning more about Macao featured products

A representative from a Mainland enterprise said that in the past, they lacked the channel to reach the ideal Macao enterprises. However, IPIM's platform allowed them to have access to a wide range of Macao products in a very efficient and effective way - online business matching. The enterprise has already reached co-operation intentions with several Macao enterprises and hopes to meet with more Macao enterprises in the future. Some retail enterprises from the Mainland expressed their confidence in the quality of Macao products, and they already had in-depth discussions with some Macao enterprises during the event. They have achieved desired result from the event and believe that the event is helpful for expanding diversified cooperation between the two sides in the future.

This edition of “Macao Ideas, Join & Match” Business-matching Showcase was organised by the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), supported by the Guangzhou Municipal Bureau of Commerce and co-organised by the Guangdong Imported Food Association, Guangdong Food and Beverage Services Industry Association, Guangdong E-Commerce Association and Guangzhou Department Store Association.

“Macao Ideas” providing platform for Macao enterprises to “go global”

“Macao Ideas” is an exhibition centre dedicated to promote “Made-in-Macao”, "Macao Brand” and “Macao Design” products. Currently, there are over 100 local enterprises providing a wide range of products including food, coffee beans, wine, health products, clothing, jewellery, skincare products and cultural and creative design products.

Since 2019, business matching sessions under the theme of “Macao Ideas” have been held continuously. In the future, IPIM will continue to organise a wide range of business matching events in line with the needs of enterprises and market trends, so that Macao products can reach a wider market.

For more information about “Macao Ideas”, please visit http://macaoideas.ipim.gov.mo/