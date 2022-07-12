Declan Hahn Launches Full Service Political Consulting Exclusive to Democratic Candidates
WASHINGTON, D.C., WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The consulting service is comprehensive consisting of a wide range of different elements essential for formulating political strategies. It includes political software learning, providing in-house coaching and training, evaluation and audits, and feasibility research of existing strategies.
Washington, D.C.: Declan Hahn, an expert political strategist, has recently launched a full-service political consulting exclusively for Democratic candidates. In his earlier career, Declan Hahn had taken an active part in formulating strategies for numerous successful political projects, campaigns, and fundraisers. With this new consulting service, he aims to help Democratic candidates frame effective political campaign strategies that will take them to victory at the polls using his expertise and experience in the field.
Encompassing several components essential for formulating political strategy, the consulting service addresses these elements and trains political organizations to excel in them. Well aware of the complex and tedious processes involved in launching political campaigns, he takes them through the entire process, identifying and preparing them for challenges, and outlining priorities and objectives. This involves developing campaign strategies, planning budgets, and finding ways to solicit donations. Stressing the importance and impact of technology on modern politics, the consulting firm trains political workers on how to propagate political messages and slogans on social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as how to proficiently use political strategy software. The consulting service evaluates and audits existing campaign strategies based on their effectiveness and relevance, providing changes and replacements for futile strategies.
Emphasizing the importance of having a good public image and respectable conduct on public platforms for candidates, the service coaches and trains them on how to conduct themselves in the public eye, and address controversial topics diplomatically when launched at them. To utilize the benefits of networking, Declan Hahn also helps political organizations link up with eminent and influential figures to create close partnerships with key political groups in the constituencies.
Talking about his decision to start the consulting service, Declan Hahn said, “I don’t think there has ever been a time in American history when there has been a greater need for solidarity to fight for legislative changes to make our nation safer. We’ve had a couple of tragic shooting incidents in just the past two months, and those are just unambiguous calls of the necessity to do something.”
About Declan Hahn: Declan Hahn is a political strategist and government professional who has years of experience taking an active part in multiple successful political and fundraising campaigns. Since January 2021, he has committed himself to offer his skills and expertise to frame effective political strategies for Democratic candidates to help them win elections.
