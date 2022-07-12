Global Polypropylene Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Polypropylene Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Polypropylene Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Polypropylene Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the polypropylene market size is expected to grow from $95.46 billion in 2021 to $103.79 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The polypropylene market is expected to grow to $129.96 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.8%. Increase in demand for thermoplastic materials contributed to the polypropylene industry growth.

The polypropylene market consists of the sale of polypropylene and related services. Polypropylene is a thermoplastic polymer produced by chain-growth polymerization of the monomer propylene and is used in automotive fittings and industrial fibers. It is resilient and resistant to fatigue and highly resistant to most acids and alkalis.

Global Polypropylene Market Trends

Eco-friendly polypropylene compounds are increasingly being used due to strict rules and regulations of the government over recycling and environmental protection. The polypropylene compounds possess unique qualities, making them more favorable and an alternative in the automotive industry.

Global Polypropylene Market Segments

The global polypropylene market is segmented:

By Product Type: Homopolymer, Copolymer

By Application: Injection Molding, Fiber and Raffia, Film and Sheet, Blow Molding

By End-User Industry: Packaging, Automotive, Consumer Products, Electrical and Electronics, Others

By Geography: The global polypropylene market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: Lyondellbasell, Sinopec, Sabic, Exxon Mobil, Braskem, PetroChina, Reliance Industries, Formosa Plastics, Borealis, and Asahi Kasei Plastics.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

