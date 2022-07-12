Smart Pole Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 18% Through 2026

Smart Pole Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Smart Pole Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the smart pole market size is expected to grow from $7.60 billion in 2021 to $9.11 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.96%. As per TBRC’s smart pole industry outlook the market size is expected to grow to $7.74 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 18.12%. The growing number of smart roads across the globe is expected to propel the smart pole market growth.

The smart poles market consists of the sale of the smart poles by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refers to a pole with a completely integrated lighting system, sensors, wireless connectivity (Wi-Fi or cellular technology), and other functions in one cohesive unit. Smart Poles uses real-time systems, data, and sensors to connect information and communication technologies amongst many parties, including municipalities, commercial businesses, transportation grids, hospitals, schools, and others.

Global Smart Pole Market Trends

Increasing integration of IoT enabled devices in smart poles is an emerging trend gain popularity in the smart pole market. IoT enabled devices refers to hardware such as sensors, actuators, gadgets, and appliances, that are programmed for certain applications and transmit data over the internet to other networks. The majority of the companies operating in the smart poles are integrating multiple IoT-enabled devices to increase usability and increase the capabilities of poles to carry out a wide range of activities.

Global Smart Pole Market Segments

The global smart pole market is segmented:

By Hardware: Lighting Lamp, Pole Bracket and Pole Body, Communication Device, Controller, Others

By Installation Type: New Installation, Retrofit Installation

By Application: Highways and Roadways, Public Places, Railways and Harbors

By Geography: The global smart pole market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Smart Pole Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides smart pole global market overviews, smart pole global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global smart pole market, smart pole global market share, smart pole global market segments and geographies, smart pole global market trends, smart pole market players, smart pole market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The smart pole market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Smart Pole Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Signify Holding, Silver Spring Networks, Inc., Telensa, Wipro Limited, Zumtobel Group, Lumca Inc., Sunna Design Inc., ELKO EP, SE. OMNIFLOW, Jaguar, Shanghai Sansi Electronic Engineering Co., Ltd., Goldspar Australia Pty. Ltd., iRam Technologies, Telelink City, and Ampolt Electronics India Pvt Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

