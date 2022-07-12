Global Restaurant Point of Sale Terminal Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Restaurant Point of Sale Terminal Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Restaurant Point of Sale Terminal Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the restaurant point of sale terminal market size is expected to reach $39.95 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.8%. Increasing demand for mobile POS systems is expected to propel the restaurant point of sale terminal industry growth going forward.

The restaurant point of sale (POS) terminal market includes sales of restaurant POS systems by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to reduce turnaround time by accepting orders at the table and printing KOTs instantly. Restaurants deploy the point of sale systems to operate with improved efficiency, reduce billing time, monitor the order completion time, and avoid order errors during peak hours. They involve payroll management, inventory control, recording of sales figures, and billing to ensure the business functions. POS terminal systems are integrated with online ordering, E-wallets, table reservations, loyalty programs, and many others.

Global Restaurant Point of Sale Terminal Market Trends

Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the market. According to the restaurant point of sale terminal market analysis, major companies are focused on new technological solutions to meet consumer demand and sustain their position. For instance, in August 2019, Future Group, an India-based conglomerate, launched a cloud-based PoS system called LivQui based on Poynt’s Smart Terminal technology. It provides an application eco-system that empowers merchants to grow their businesses with better inventory management. It also provides a fast and secure checkout process, using their payment method of choice. This is mainly used by merchants and bankers.

Global Restaurant Point of Sale Terminal Market Segments

The global restaurant point of sale terminal market is segmented:

By Product: Fixed, Mobile

By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On Premise

By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

By End-User: Fast Service Restaurants (FSR), Quick Service Restaurant (QSR), Others

By Geography: The global restaurant point of sale terminal market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Restaurant Point of Sale Terminal Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides restaurant point of sale terminal market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global restaurant point of sale terminal market, restaurant point of sale terminal market share, restaurant point of sale terminal market segments and geographies, restaurant point of sale terminal market players, restaurant point of sale terminal market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The restaurant point of sale terminal market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Restaurant Point of Sale Terminal Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Squirrel Systems, Verifone Systems Inc., NCR Corporation, Revel Systems, Aireus Inc., Dinerware Inc., Posist, Epos Now Ltd., Alchemy Web Private Limited, Touch Bistro Inc., Oracle Corporation, Diebold Nixdorf Inc., HP Inc., Ingenico Group, Lavu Inc., Cake Corporation, and Mad Mobile Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

