Healthcare Software as a Service Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 19% Through 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Healthcare Software as a Service Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the healthcare software as a service market size is expected to grow from $15.60 billion in 2021 to $18.48 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.50%. The global healthcare SaaS market size is expected to grow to $36.48 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 18.53%. The growing adoption of cloud computing is expected to propel the healthcare software as a service industry growth.

The healthcare software as a service market consists of sales of healthcare software as a service by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refers to a service model in cloud computing where one or more vendors provide cloud-based remote software products to the healthcare industry. The SaaS application in healthcare can access multiple features to keep patient data secure. The application also compliances with other benefits such as back-ups, real-time updates, accessibility, and scalability. It allows healthcare firms to reduce unnecessary overhead costs.

Global Healthcare Software as a Service Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend that is gaining popularity in the healthcare software as a service market. Major companies operating in the healthcare software as a service market are focused on providing technologically-advanced solutions to strengthen their market position. These companies are implementing next-generation SaaS technologies into their services, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Vertical SaaS, Pay-Per-Use Model, IoT, Integration in existing systems, and others.

Global Healthcare Software as a Service Market Segments

The global healthcare software as a service market is segmented:

By Application: Patient Portal, Telemedicine, Mobile Communication, ePrescribing, EHR Systems, ERP and HR Portals, Medical Billing

By Deployment Model: Private, Hybrid, Public

By Organization Size: Large Enterprise, Small and Medium Enterprises

By End-User: Provider, Payer

By Geography: The global healthcare software as a service market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Healthcare Software as a Service Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides healthcare SaaS market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global healthcare SaaS market, healthcare software as a service market share, healthcare software as a service market segments and geographies, healthcare software as a service market players, healthcare SaaS market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The healthcare software as a service market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Healthcare Software as a Service Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Microsoft Corporation, Salesforce Inc., SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Google LLC, International Business Machines Corporation, ServiceNow, Neusoft Corporation, Adobe Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Inc., Carestream Health, Cerner Corporation, Philips Healthcare, and 3M Health.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

