Strategies For Global Pea Protein Ingredients Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Pea Protein Ingredients Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Pea Protein Ingredients Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Pea Protein Ingredients Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the pea protein ingredients market size is expected to grow to $2.16 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.3%. The growing demand for vegan protein is expected to propel the pea protein ingredients industry growth going forward.

Want to learn more on the pea protein ingredients market growth? Request for a Sample now.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6343&type=smp

The market consists of the sale of pea protein ingredients by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that are used in the preparation of smoothies and shakes to increase the protein content in them. Pea protein ingredients refer to food products and protein supplements that are derived and extracted from yellow and green split peas, Pisum sativum. The pea protein ingredients consist of flour, isolate, and concentrate. These proteins are alternatives to those derived from animals and soy.

Global Pea Protein Ingredients Market Trends

The emergence of pea protein isolates is a key trend shaping the pea protein ingredients market outlook. According to the pea protein ingredients market overview, major companies are introducing new pea protein isolates to meet consumer demand and strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in December 2020, Ingredion Incorporated, a US-based company that manufactures protein powders and pea protein ingredients. launched 'VITESSENCE Pulse 1803', a pea protein isolate, to suit rising customer demand for high-protein foods. The new protein isolate, derived from peas, contains at least 80% protein. VITESSENCE Pulse 1803 includes products such as nutrition and sports bars, and dairy-alternative products, it also helps in making vegetarian and vegan products.

Global Pea Protein Ingredients Market Segments

The global pea protein ingredients market is segmented:

By Type: Isolates, Concentrates, Others

By Application: Bakery and Snacks, Dietary Supplements, Beverages, Meat Substitutes, Others

By Geography: The global pea protein ingredients market analysis report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global pea protein ingredients market report here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pea-protein-ingredients-global-market-report

Pea Protein Ingredients Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides pea protein ingredients market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global pea protein ingredients market, pea protein ingredients market share, pea protein ingredients market segments and geographies, pea protein ingredients market players, pea protein ingredients market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The pea protein ingredients market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Pea Protein Ingredients Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Cargill Incorporated, Agridient, Axiom Foods, Norben Company, Nutri Pea, Burcon NutraScience Corporation, Cosucra Groupe Warcoing, A & B Ingredients Inc, Shandong Jianyuan Foods Co. Ltd., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Fenchem, Kerry Group PLC, Prinova Group LLC, Batory Foods, PLT Health Solutions, Glanbia Plc., AGT Food & Ingredients, Inc., World Food Processing L.L.C., Yantai T. Full Biotech Co. Ltd., Suzhou Wanshen Flour Products Co. Ltd., Ingredion Incorporated, Cambridge Commodities Inc, and Consucra-Groupe Warcoing.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Specialty Food Ingredients Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Functional Food Ingredients, Sugar Substitutes, F&B Starter Culture, Specialty Starches, Enzymes, Emulsifiers, Preservatives), By Application (Beverages, Sauces, Dressings And Condiments, Bakery, Dairy, Confectionary) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/specialty-food-ingredients-global-market-report

Soy Protein Global Market Report 2022– By Product Type (Soy Protein Concentrates, Soy Protein Isolates, Textured Soy Protein, Soy Flour, Grits, And Chunks), By Nature (Organic Soy Protein, Conventional Soy Protein), By Form (Powder, Ready to Drink, Bars, Capsules And Tablets), By Application (Bakery And Confectionery, Meat Alternatives, Functional Foods, Dairy Replacers, Infant Foods), By Distribution Channel (Specialty Store, Convenience Store, E-Commerce Or Online Sale Channel, Supermarket Or Hypermarket) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/soy-protein-global-market-report

Functional Food Ingredients Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Probiotics And Prebiotics, Carotenoids, Dietary Fibers, Fatty Acids, Vitamins, Minerals, Other Types), By Source (Natural Synthetic), By Application (Beverages, Dairy Products, Infant Food, Bakery And Confectionery, Other Applications) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/functional-food-ingredients-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/