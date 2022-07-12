Global Pigment Dispersion Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Pigment Dispersion Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Pigment Dispersion Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the pigment dispersion market size is expected to reach $44.60 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.9%. According to the pigment dispersion industry overview, the rising demand for paints and coatings is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward.

The pigment dispersion market consists of sales of pigment dispersions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are dry pigments dispersed in liquid material, which is stabilized using resins or surfactants/additives to minimize the formation of lumps. The process involves replacing air-solid interfaces within the dry powder with liquid-solid interfaces. They are generally used in additive quantities to impart color to a wide variety of products.

Global Pigment Dispersion Market Trends

Technological advancements are the key trends gaining popularity in the pigment dispersions market. Major companies operating in the pigment dispersion sector are focused on bringing advancements in technology to strengthen their position. For instance, in September 2020, BASF, a Germany-based chemical company, introduced an innovative dura-color technology, which is an anti-aging paint concept that helps protect the paint from deterioration over a long period. It has innovative and highly durable polymer dispersions for paints that resist damage from sunlight and humidity with an optimized surface to prevent dirt penetration and deter pollution.

Global Pigment Dispersion Market Segments

The global pigment dispersion market is segmented:

By Pigment Type: Organic Pigments, Inorganic Pigments

By Dispersion Type: Water-Based Dispersions, Solvent-Based Dispersions

By Industry Vertical: Chemical and Petrochemical, Oil and Gas, Energy and Power, Automotive, Food and Beverages, Healthcare, Others

By Geography: The global pigment dispersion market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Pigment Dispersion Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides pigment dispersion market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global pigment dispersion market, pigment dispersion market share, pigment dispersion market segments and geographies, pigment dispersion market players, pigment dispersion market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The pigment dispersion market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Pigment Dispersion Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Achitex Minerva S.p.A., Altana AG, American Elements, Apollo Colors Inc., Aralon Color GmbH, Aum Farbenchem Pvt. Ltd., Flint Group, Cabot Corporation, Chromaflo, Clariant AG, Decorative Color & Chemical Inc., DIC Corporation , Dunn-Edwards Corporation, and DyStar Group.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

