Connected Enterprise Market Valuation Worth $3,167.62 Billion by 2030 Growing at CAGR of 28.4%

Connected enterprise not only monitors equipment, but also links them to all of the company's critical hubs, enabling predictive analytics and deeper insight.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, The global connected enterprise market size was valued at $267.74 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $3,167.62 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 28.4% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and varying market trends.

Surge in need of automation & cloud computing across industries, rise in use of IoT in various industries to expand connected enterprise market, and growing incorporation of digital methods for business purposes drive the global connected enterprise market. On the other hand, high cost of deployment and lack of IoT standards restrain the growth to some extent. However, evolving trends in the retail sector, increasing adoption of IoT in small & medium scale businesses and technological advancements on digital platform are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

On the basis of type, the manufacturing execution system segment contributed to the lion's share in 2020, holding more than one-fourth of the global connected enterprise market. However, the customer experience management segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 33.8% from 2021 to 2030. The other segments studied through the report include enterprise infrastructure management, asset performance management, and remote monitoring system.

On the basis of component, the solution segment held the major share in 2020, garnering around two-thirds of the global connected enterprise market. This is due to the fact that customer services solutions, monitoring solutions, and data management solutions have been highly beneficial for the market growth. The service segment, on the other hand, is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 30.6% throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that enterprise resource planning (ERP) for professional services happens to deliver improved value by modernizing the operational infrastructure.

By region, the market across Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, dominated in 2020, garnering nearly one-third of the global connected enterprise market. Simultaneously, the same region is also expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 31.4% throughout the forecast period.

The key players operating in the global connected enterprise market include Accelerite, Bosch GmbH, Cisco Systems, GE Digital, Honeywell International Inc., IBM, MindTree Ltd., PTC, Rockwell Automation, Inc. and UiPath. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the connected enterprise industry.

COVID-19 scenario:

• Increase in automated solutions during the pandemic have pushed businesses to migrate to a completely automated environment, which has boosted the connected enterprise industry.

• Businesses have been pushed to a fully automated environment, which has supplemented the market growth even more.

• This trend is most likely to continue post pandemic as well.

