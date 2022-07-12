Malware Analysis Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 29% Through 2026

Malware Analysis Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Malware Analysis Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the malware analysis market size is expected to reach $21.34 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 29.2%. According to the malware analysis market analysis, the rise in the instances of cyberattacks is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward.

The malware analysis market consists of sales of malware analysis solutions and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to process and analyze suspicious files' behavior and their purposes using tools and techniques. The goal of malware analysis is to identify and mitigate any potential hazard. This realistic method allows analysts to use malware analysis tools to comprehend the malware's functions, goals, and potential consequences. They examine and assess individual malware samples, usually in a confined setting known as a sandbox.

Global Malware Analysis Market Trends

Strategic collaborations between companies have emerged as one of the key malware analysis industry trends gaining popularity. Companies providing malware analysis are undergoing partnerships and collaboration to develop new technologies and products. For instance, in September 2020, a German-based company that provides automated malware analysis and detection solutions and Sababa Security an Italian vendor with an innovative approach to cyber security signed a strategic partnership. As per the deal, Sababa Security will be able to incorporate VMRay's products into its security portfolio and distribute industry-leading malware detection and analysis to construct unique end-to-end solutions that help its clients respond faster to emerging and elusive malware threats. Similarly, in September 2020, OPSWAT a US-based company that provides on-premises malware analysis, and Webroot an US-based privately held cybersecurity software company entered into a partnership. As part of the deal, OPSWAT's multi-scanning technology now includes a streaming malware detection solution developed by Webroot, which is available both in the cloud and on-premises. The service can detect malware before it infiltrates a network using advanced malware detection of polymorphic malware and zero-day exploits, allowing users to block files or routes for further examination.

Global Malware Analysis Market Segments

The global malware analysis market is segmented:

By Component: Solution, Service

By Deployment Model: On-Premises, Cloud-Based

By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises

By Industry Vertical: Aerospace and Defense, BFSI, Public Sector, Retail, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, Energy and Utilities, Manufacturing, Others

By Geography: The global malware analysis market segmentation is divided into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Malware Analysis Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides malware analysis market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global malware analysis market, malware analysis market share, malware analysis market segments and geographies, malware analysis market players, malware analysis market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The malware analysis market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Malware Analysis Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: FireEye, Cisco Systems Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Sophos Group plc, Kaspersky Lab, Fortinet, Check Point Software Technologies, Qualys Inc., CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., AT&T Inc., Broadcom Inc., McAfee Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., VIPRE Security Group, Forcepoint, and Fidelis Cybersecurity.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

