Money 2.0 Conference Returns For Its Winter Edition In The USA
BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Money 2.0 Conference, a three-day conference exploring the best financial & investment strategies, has recently announced that its upcoming Winter Edition will take place at Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas, USA, on December 19-21, 2022.
As the pandemic has been an eye-opener for many industries, it's time for investors to come together and discuss solutions for future challenges and to give the global economy a boost. Acknowledging the need for a global platform, this 3-day forum aims to provide an open venue where great minds can share their expertise before industry bigshots. By uniting professionals under one roof, it also acts as a catalyst to ignite new ideas that can lead us all into an era of unparalleled growth.
The 3-day event gives you in-depth insights into new financial markets, enterprise risk management strategies, changes in banking technologies and trends in FinTech, insurance industry updates, and more. Experts at this event will give informative speeches about how people can educate themselves about these issues and ensure they don't fall victim to being scammed or losing what they've earned because there are plenty of investment opportunities. In addition, the conference is an excellent opportunity for people to witness the extraordinary contributions and endeavors of experts in improving the arenas of finance & insurance.
While announcing the dates, Lakshay Mohanpuriya, Manager at the Money 2.0 Conference, stated, “Investments have become an important aspect of an individual's development as well as an influence on the development of any nation. With our USA feature, we hope to facilitate dialogues between entrepreneurs, investors, and other thought leaders through the Money 2.0 Conference to improve financial knowledge among key stakeholders. We hope to concentrate on the challenges and elements that can help to solve the industry's pressing problems.”
The Money 2.0 Conference provides a one-of-a-kind experience for attendees through its speaker sessions, panel discussions, fireside chats, and live Q/A sessions. These, combined with exhibitions, start-up pitches, and a unique recognition program, not only open a new gate into the latest industry trends but also applaud and honor the work of industry stalwarts making a difference in the world.
The global platform is currently focused on promoting discourse and generating lasting knowledge-sharing partnerships for people around the globe. In other words, Money 2.0 Conference will cover the fundamentals of financial knowledge while focusing on innovation and disruption to keep its attendees ahead of the curve. For more information, visit www.money2conf.com.
