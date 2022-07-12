Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,078 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 205,084 in the last 365 days.

Money 2.0 Conference Returns For Its Winter Edition In The USA

Money 2.0 Conference

Money 2.0 Conference

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Money 2.0 Conference, a three-day conference exploring the best financial & investment strategies, has recently announced that its upcoming Winter Edition will take place at Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas, USA, on December 19-21, 2022.

As the pandemic has been an eye-opener for many industries, it's time for investors to come together and discuss solutions for future challenges and to give the global economy a boost. Acknowledging the need for a global platform, this 3-day forum aims to provide an open venue where great minds can share their expertise before industry bigshots. By uniting professionals under one roof, it also acts as a catalyst to ignite new ideas that can lead us all into an era of unparalleled growth.

The 3-day event gives you in-depth insights into new financial markets, enterprise risk management strategies, changes in banking technologies and trends in FinTech, insurance industry updates, and more. Experts at this event will give informative speeches about how people can educate themselves about these issues and ensure they don't fall victim to being scammed or losing what they've earned because there are plenty of investment opportunities. In addition, the conference is an excellent opportunity for people to witness the extraordinary contributions and endeavors of experts in improving the arenas of finance & insurance.

While announcing the dates, Lakshay Mohanpuriya, Manager at the Money 2.0 Conference, stated, “Investments have become an important aspect of an individual's development as well as an influence on the development of any nation. With our USA feature, we hope to facilitate dialogues between entrepreneurs, investors, and other thought leaders through the Money 2.0 Conference to improve financial knowledge among key stakeholders. We hope to concentrate on the challenges and elements that can help to solve the industry's pressing problems.”

The Money 2.0 Conference provides a one-of-a-kind experience for attendees through its speaker sessions, panel discussions, fireside chats, and live Q/A sessions. These, combined with exhibitions, start-up pitches, and a unique recognition program, not only open a new gate into the latest industry trends but also applaud and honor the work of industry stalwarts making a difference in the world.

The global platform is currently focused on promoting discourse and generating lasting knowledge-sharing partnerships for people around the globe. In other words, Money 2.0 Conference will cover the fundamentals of financial knowledge while focusing on innovation and disruption to keep its attendees ahead of the curve. For more information, visit www.money2conf.com.

Media contact:
Money 2.0 Conference
+1 323-536-8480
contact@money2conf.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

Money 2.0 Conference Trailer | Las Vegas, USA | Dubai, UAE

You just read:

Money 2.0 Conference Returns For Its Winter Edition In The USA

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.