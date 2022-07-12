Global Routing Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities For 2022-2026

Routing Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Routing Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the routing market size is expected to grow from $18.45 billion in 2021 to $19.27 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.45%. The global routing market size is expected to grow to $26.52 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.32%. The increasing demand for internet-based devices is significantly driving the routing market growth.

The routing global market consists of sales of routing products and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to wired or wireless network services performed by network layer devices. The routing process refers to the selection of a path for traffic in a network or across multiple networks. The routing is applied to networks such as circuit-switched networks, public switched telephone networks (PSTN), computer networks, internet, IP address, and others. The routing algorithm, metric and costs initialize and maintain the routing table for the process of path determination.

Global Routing Market Trends

Technological advancements in routing are a key trend that is gaining popularity in the routing market. Major companies operating in the routing global market are focused on providing technologically-advanced solutions to meet their end-customer demands and strengthen their market position. These companies are implementing next-generation routing technologies and models into their services, such as load carrying and delivery routing, data-centric routing, optimized link-state routing, dynamic source routing, and others.

Global Routing Market Segments

The global routing market is segmented:

By Type: Wired, Wireless

By Placement: Edge, Core, Virtual

By Application: Datacenter, Enterprise

By Vertical: BFSI, Healthcare, Education, Residential, Media and Entertainment

By Geography: The global routing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Routing Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides routing global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global routing market, routing global market share, routing industry segmentation and geographies, routing global market players, routing global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The routing market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Routing Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Cisco, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Juniper Networks, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Arista Networks, Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., NETGEAR, Nokia, Xiaomi, Acelink Technology Co., Ltd., ADTRAN, Allied Telesis, Inc., Belkin International, Inc., D-Link Corporation, Sierra Wireless, and TP-Link Corporation Limited

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

