Strategies For Global Aesthetic Medicine Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Aesthetic Medicine Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Aesthetic Medicine Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Aesthetic Medicine Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the aesthetic medicine market size is expected to grow to $82.87 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.94%. The growing obese population across the globe is expected to propel the aesthetic medicine industry growth.

The aesthetic medicine market consists of sales of aesthetic medicine by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to non-invasive and minimally invasive devices and instruments, designed to perform procedures focused on improving the physical appearance and satisfaction of the patient. The medical aesthetic treatments carried out through these aesthetic medicine products include non-invasive lipolysis, hair restoration & removal, cellulite reduction, wrinkle reduction, skin renewal & resurfacing, and others.

Global Aesthetic Medicine Market Trends

New product development for a wide spectrum of skin types is a key trend in the market. According to the aesthetic medicine market analysis, companies are focusing on launching new products and solutions to cater to the needs of various skin types and expand their customer reach. These products can be used in the treatment and patient care for a broad spectrum of skin types resulting in a wider application range. For instance, in September 2020, Allergan Aesthetics, an American pharmaceutical company, and Skinbetter Science, a US-based skincare company launched the DREAM initiative (DREAM: Driving Racial Equity in Aesthetic Medicine). This will help in the development of new products for all kinds of racial and ethnic groups so that aesthetic providers can meet the needs of all patients. In addition, in March 2020, Galderma, a Swiss pharmaceutical company announced to make significant investments to grow its aesthetic portfolio, including digital enhancements to ASPIRE Galderma Rewards.

Global Aesthetic Medicine Market Segments

The global aesthetic medicine market is segmented:

By Product: Facial Aesthetic Products, Body Contouring Devices, Cosmetic Implants, Hair Removal Devices, Skin Aesthetic Devices, Tattoo Removal Devices, Thread Lift Products, Physician-Dispensed Cosmeceuticals and Skin Lighteners, Physician-Dispensed Eyelash Products, Nail Treatment Laser Devices

By Procedure Type: Invasive Procedures, Non-Invasive Procedures

By End-User: Clinics, Hospitals, and Medical Spas, Beauty Centres, Home Care

By Geography: The global aesthetic medicine market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Aesthetic Medicine Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides aesthetic medicine market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global aesthetic medicine market, aesthetic medicine market share, aesthetic medicine market segments and geographies, aesthetic medicine market players, aesthetic medicine market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s Aesthetic Medicine Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Allergan Plc, Alma Lasers, Cutera, Cynosure, Galderma, Galderma Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson, Lumenis, Merz Pharmaceuticals, Solta Medical, AbbVie, Syneron Candela, El.En. S.p.A., Dentsply Sirona Inc, Evolus, Fotona d.o.o., Medytox Inc, GC Aesthetics, Sientra, and Skin Tech Pharma Group.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

