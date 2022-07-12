Call Center AI Market Valuation Worth $9,949.61 Million by 2030, At CAGR of 26.3%

Allied Market Research - Logo

Market impacted by factors such as rise in need for improved customer experience & customer response time along with the enhanced data analytical capabilities.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, The global call center AI market was valued at $959.80 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $9,949.61 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 26.3%. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and varying market trends.

Improved customer experience and customer response time along with increased data analytical capabilities drive the growth of the global call center AI market. However, high installation and training costs along with privacy and security concerns restrain the market growth. On the other hand, increase in interest of call center companies in advanced technologies and surge in penetration of social media platforms present new opportunities in the coming years.

Based on component, the solution segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fifths of the total share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the service segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 29.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on industry vertical, the telecom segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to around two-fifths of the total share of the global call center AI market, and is expected to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. However, the healthcare segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 32.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain its lead position in terms of revenue by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 29.2% during the forecast period.

Some of the key Call Center AI industry players profiled in the report include Artificial Solutions International AB, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Amazon Web Services, SAP, Google, Avaya, NICE inContact, and Nuance Communications, Inc.

Covid-19 Scenario:

• The adoption of advanced call center software solutions increased during the Covid-19 pandemic due to rise in need for enterprises to upgrade legacy infrastructure and develop a more agile approach for customer engagement.

• The success of customer engagement has always been dependent on the accuracy and speed of request addressing. With implementation of call center AI, organizations were able to strengthen their customer relations during such challenging times.

