Global Medical Foods Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Medical Foods Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the medical foods market size is expected to grow from $18.36 billion in 2021 to $19.38 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.59%. As per TBRC’s medical foods market research the market size is expected to grow to $24.11 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.61%. The increase in the geriatric population is significantly contributing to the growth of the medical foods market.

The medical foods global market consists of sales of medical foods by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to foods, which are formulated to be administered or consumed under the presence of a physician, and it is intended to provide specific dietary management of a disease for which nutritional requirements are established by medical evaluation. Medical foods are exempt from the labelling requirements for nutrition content claims and health claims.

Global Medical Foods Market Trends

Constant innovations in product development is a key trend gaining popularity in the medical foods market. The companies operating in the medical foods sector are developing innovative products with greater efficacy to cater the demand from customers with specific niche diseases such as metabolic disorders, ADHD, and others.

Global Medical Foods Market Segments

The global medical foods market is segmented:

By Type: Pills, Powder, Others

By Application: Alzheimers Disease, Diabetic Neuropathy, Nutritional Deficiency, ADHD, Others

By Sales Channel : Retail Sales, Online Sales, Institutional Sales

By Geography: The global medical foods market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Medical Foods Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides medical foods global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global medical foods market, medical foods global market share, medical foods global market segments and geographies, medical foods global market players, medical foods global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The medical foods industry report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Medical Foods Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Nestle, Mead Johnson & Company LLC, Fresenius Kabi AG, Danone, Primus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Metagenics Inc, Targeted Medical Pharma Inc, Medtrition Inc, Cerecin Inc, Entera Health Inc., Vaya Pharma Inc., Physician Therapeutics LLC, Alfasigma spA, and MicroBiome Therapeutics LLC.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

