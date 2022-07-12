Global Hand Protection Equipment Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Hand Protection Equipment Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Hand Protection Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the hand protection equipment market size is expected to reach $38.72 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.09%. The increasing awareness about the safety and health measures are propelling the hand protection equipment industry growth.

The hand protection equipment market consists of sales of hand protection equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to durable and non-durable hand protection equipment such as gloves, finger guards, and arm coverings, designed to protect hands and arms from a potential hazard such as skin absorption of dangerous chemicals, chemical or thermal burns, electrical hazards, bruising, abrasions, cuts, punctures, fractures, or amputations. Hand protection equipment’s are mandatorily worn by employees to protect them from the risks in their work environment.

Global Hand Protection Equipment Market Trends

Expansion of production capacities is a key trend gaining popularity in the market. According to the hand protection equipment market analysis, companies are expanding their production to fulfil the sudden upsurge in demand for gloves from medical customers. Additionally, supply chain disruption during the COVID-19 pandemic has forced governments across the globe to build sufficient domestic production capabilities for emergency products such as medical devices, PPE, and others. For instance, in February 2022, SHOWA Group, a USA-based fully integrated manufacturer of medical and industrial PPE hand protection tripled its production capacity to meet the growing demand for made-in-America gloves from both government and industrial customers. The two new production facilities of the company are expected to increase company production of hand gloves to 1.2 billion units by the end of 2022 and 2.8 billion by the end of new facility construction. In March 2020, Hartalega, a Malaysia-based company specializing in making gloves for healthcare practitioners, purchased 38.49 hectares of land in Sepang. The acquisition would allow the company to increase its capacity to satisfy expanding global glove demand gradually.

Global Hand Protection Equipment Market Segments

The global hand protection equipment market is segmented:

By Hand Protection: Durable Gloves, Disposable Gloves

By Material Type: Natural Rubber Gloves/Latex, Nitrile Gloves, Vinyl Gloves, Others

By End-User Industry: Healthcare, Industrial Safety and Chemical, Construction, Automotive, Others

By Geography: The global hand protection equipment market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Hand Protection Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides hand protection equipment market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global hand protection equipment market, hand protection equipment market share, hand protection equipment market segments and geographies, hand protection equipment market players, hand protection equipment market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The hand protection equipment market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Hand Protection Equipment Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Top Glove Corporation Bhd, Hartalega Holdings, Honeywell International Inc, 3M Company, Alpha Pro Tech, MCR Safety, Ansell Limited, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, Kimberly Clark Corporation, Adenna LLC, Superior Gloves, Atlantic Safety Products, Inc., Ammex Corporation, Cardinal Health, Protective Industrial Products, Inc, Globus (Shetland) Ltd., and Midas Safety Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

