Strategies For Global Helium Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

The Business Research Company’s Helium Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Helium Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the helium market size is expected to grow from $4,144.85 million in 2021 to $4,454.23 million in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The helium market is expected to grow to $6,135.77 million in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.3%. The helium industry growth is expected to be driven by the growing demand from the healthcare industry.

The helium market consists of sales of helium gas. Helium is a chemical element also known as Nobel gas (inert gas) which is available in natural gas form and can be converted into liquid form by lowering the temperature to below -270 degrees.

Global Helium Market Trends

The decline of existing helium supply sources, particularly in the US Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) system, are causing industrial gas companies and distributors to seek new sources of helium supply such as the production of helium from non-hydrocarbon sources. Helium production from non-hydrocarbon sources is a production where helium is produced and sold as either the only revenue stream or one of the key revenue streams.

Global Helium Market Segments

By Type: Liquid Helium, Gaseous Helium

By Application: Breathing Mixes, Cryogenics, Leak Detection, Pressurizing and Purging, Welding, Controlled Atmosphere, Others

By End-Use: Aerospace and Aircraft, Electronics and Semiconductors, Nuclear Power, Healthcare, Welding and Metal Fabrication, Others

By Geography: The global helium market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Airgas, Air Liquid, Linde, Messer Group, Air Products, Gazprom, Gulf Cryo, Matheson Tri-Gas, Exxon, Praxair, and Buzwair.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

