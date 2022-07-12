Global Emulsifiers Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Emulsifiers Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Emulsifiers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the emulsifiers market size is expected to grow from $5.48 billion in 2021 to $6.04 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The emulsifier market is expected to grow to $7.85 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.8%. The increasing demand for emulsifiers in the food industry for packaged and convenience food worldwide is contributing to the emulsifiers market growth.

The emulsifiers market consists of sales of emulsifiers that act as a surfactant that stabilizes the emulsions. Emulsifiers also called emulgent, are surface-active agents that act at the interface between two immiscible liquids such as oil and water, allowing them to be blended into stable emulsions, by maintaining the stability of the mixture. Emulsifiers also reduce stickiness, control crystallization, and prevent separation and are present in ready-made sauces, mayonnaise, soups, and many other food products in which the combination of oil and aqueous phase is needed.

Global Emulsifiers Market Trends

The increasing investment in research and development to make natural emulsifiers are shaping the emulsifiers market. Major companies operating in the emulsifiers sector are focused on developing and launching natural emulsifiers for use in manufacturing organic hair care and skin care formulations and food products.

Global Emulsifiers Market Segments

By Product: Lecithin, Mono and Di-Glycerides, Stearyl Lactylates, Sorbitan Esters, Polyglycerol Esters, Others

By Chemical Structure: Natural, Synthetic, Semi-Synthetic

By Application: Food Emulsifiers, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Oilfield Chemicals, Pharmaceutical, Agrochemicals, Others

By Geography: The global emulsifiers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Emulsifiers Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides emulsifiers global market overviews, emulsifiers industry analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global emulsifiers market, emulsifiers market share, emulsifiers global market segments and geographies, emulsifiers global market players, emulsifiers global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The emulsifiers market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Emulsifiers Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Kerry Group, Clariant, Evonik Industries, Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland, Stepan Company, Solvay S.A, and Palsgaard A/S.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

