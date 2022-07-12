Submit Release
Arrest Made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) of an Establishment Offense: 3900 Block of South Capitol Street, Southwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District have announced an arrest has been made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) of an establishment offense that occurred on Monday, June 20, 2022, in the 3900 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest.

 

At approximately 2:58 pm, the suspects entered an establishment and approached an employee at the listed location. The suspects assaulted the employee, took property and fled the scene.

 

On Sunday, July 10, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 27 year-old Barry Blainee, of Southwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).

 

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

 

###

