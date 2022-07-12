Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 8% Through 2026

Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the pesticide and other agricultural chemicals market size is expected to grow to $122.97 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.2%. The world population is growing and is expected to reach 10 billion by 2050, this is expected to significantly boost the pesticide and other agricultural chemicals market growth during the forecast period.

The pesticides and other agricultural chemicals market consists of the sales of pesticides and other agricultural chemicals by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that formulate and prepare agricultural and household pest control chemicals (except fertilizers).

Global Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals Market Trends

According to the pesticide and other agricultural chemicals market overview, toxicologists globally are adopting nanotechnology in the development of new, environmentally friendly insecticides. Nanoparticles have revolutionized the pharmaceuticals and chemicals industries and have also shaped the pesticide and other agricultural chemicals market outlook. Pesticidal nano formulations are ultrafine particles with enhanced permeability, stability, and solubility. Most engineers believe that nanotechnology can help make insecticides much safer. Nano-sized insecticides can be sprayed in lesser amounts on agricultural fields in comparison with conventional forms. For example, Lansiumamide B (antibacterial) is formulated as a nanocapsule to treat tobacco bacterial wilt. Thiamethoxam (insecticide) is sprayed as nanoscaled fiber and Deltamethrin (insecticide) is formulated as a lipid nanoparticle.

Global Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals Market Segments

The global pesticide and other agricultural chemical market is segmented:

By Type: Herbicides, Insecticides, Fungicides, Others

By Origin: Synthetic, Bio-Based

By Application: Grains and Cereals, Pulses and Oilseeds, Commercial Crops, Fruits and Vegetables, Others

By Geography: The global pesticides and other agricultural chemicals market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides pesticide and other agricultural chemicals market overviews, analyzes and pesticide and other agricultural chemicals forecasts market size and growth for the global pesticide and other agricultural chemicals market, pesticide and other agricultural chemicals market share, pesticide and other agricultural chemicals market segments and geographies, pesticide and other agricultural chemicals market players, pesticide and other agricultural chemicals market leading competitor revenues, profiles and pesticide and other agricultural chemicals market shares. The pesticide and other agricultural chemicals market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Syngenta AG, Bayer AG, Marubeni, Corteva Inc, Nutrien Ltd, FMC Corp, BASF SE, Adama Agricultural Solutions, Nufarm Limited, and Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

