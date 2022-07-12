Psychedelic Drugs Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 14% Through 2026

Psychedelic Drugs Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Psychedelic Drugs Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Psychedelic Drugs Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the psychedelic drugs market size is expected to reach $7.03 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.2%. According to the psychedelic drugs industry report, the increase in the cases of mental illnesses is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward.

Want to learn more on the psychedelic drugs market growth? Request for a Sample now.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6345&type=smp

The psychedelic drug market consists of sales of psychedelic drugs by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to treat depression and post-traumatic stress disorder and also help with mental health diagnoses. Psychedelic drugs refer to hallucinogens. These drugs are a group of substances that usually alter and enhance perception, thinking processes, energy levels, and promote mental experiences. These include chemicals such as Lysergic acid diethylamid (LSD) and plants such as peyote. These medications are used to treat a variety of brain conditions.

Global Psychedelic Drugs Market Trends

The introduction of depression spray is the key trend gaining popularity in the psychedelic drug market. Major companies operating in the psychedelic drug market are introducing nasal-spray drugs for major depressive disorders to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in March 2019, Johnson & Johnson, a US-based company that manufactures psychedelic drugs and pharma medicines, launched a new depression spray named Spravato. The drug acts rapidly on the brain, so it starts working faster than other antidepressants. It works by restoring brain cells in patients with treatment-resistant depression.

Global Psychedelic Drugs Market Segments

By Type: Lysergic Acid Diethylamid (LSD), Ketamine, Phencyclidine, Gamma Hydroxybutyric Acid (GHB), Salvia

By Disease Indication: Depression, PTSD

By Origin: Natural, Synthetic

By Application: Treatment-Resistant Depression, Opiate Addiction, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, Narcolepsy, Panic Disorders

By Distribution Channel: Hospitals Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy

By Geography: The global psychedelic drugs market segmentation is divided into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global psychedelic drugs market report here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/psychedelic-drugs-global-market-report

Psychedelic Drugs Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides psychedelic drugs market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global psychedelic drugs market, psychedelic drugs market share, psychedelic drugs market segments and geographies, psychedelic drugs market players, psychedelic drugs market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The psychedelic drugs market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Psychedelic Drugs Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Roche Holding AG, Merck & Co Inc, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, COMPASS Pathways PLC, Celon Pharma S.A., Numinus Wellness Inc, AbbVie, Mylan N.V., Avadel, NeuroRx Inc., Klarisana, AstraZeneca, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Allergan Inc, Mota Ventures Corp., Seelos Therapeutics, Emmes Company, and Novatris International AG.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Luxury Cigars Global Market Report 2022 - By Type (Machine-made Cigars, Handmade Cigars), By Shape (Parejo Cigars, Figurado Cigars), By Flavor (Tobacco/No Flavor, Flavored), By Application (Male Smokers, Female Smokers), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/luxury-cigars-global-market-report

Cannabis Products Global Market Report 2022 – By Product Type (Flower, Concentrates), By Usage (Medical, Recreational), By Compound (THC-Dominant, CBD-Dominant, Balanced THC And CBD), By Route Of Administration (Oral Solutions And Capsules, Smoking, Vaporizers, Topicals) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cannabis-products-global-market-report

Tobacco Products Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Cigarettes, Cigars And Cigarillos, Smoking And Other Tobacco Products), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-Commerce, Other Distribution Channels), By Product Type (Combustible Tobacco, Smokeless Tobacco) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/tobacco-products-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/