Euromoney TRADEDATA partners with MDX Technology

LONDON, UK, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MDXT delivers innovative ways to consume Euromoney TRADEDATA

Unique collaboration significantly expands how data can be used by clients

MDX Technology (MDXT) today announces a significant new partnership with Euromoney TRADEDATA. MDXT's extensive pre-built data distribution connectors extend simple, rapid and cost-effective access by enabling Euromoney TRADEDATA to deliver more innovative products to the market over the web and via other interfaces.

Euromoney TRADEDATA provides on-demand access to market-leading reference data and instrument symbology for the derivatives industry. It enables users to search, find and integrate the data they need into trading systems and workflows for original data sourcing, regular updates, or validation on the fly.

Mark Woolfenden, MD at Euromoney TRADEDATA commented. "We are delighted to partner with MDXT to support the industry’s need for new and refined data sets. Our flexible, on-demand data consumption model ensures users only pay for the data they do need and not for data they don’t. By using MDXT's proven capabilities we can now provide more innovative products and reach new customers through flexible web interfaces, which allows them to request specific data products from our range faster and more efficiently. Watch this space, there is more to come.”

Nigel Someck, CEO at MDXT. "The collaboration with Euromoney TRADEDATA is a further demonstration of the flexibility of our technology solutions. It is no longer appropriate for data providers to simply make data available and expect customers to do the graft adapting it to their required format. We see significant demand for on-demand reference data to be delivered in a variety of different formats for clients to derive value from the data - be it for pre and post trade validation, regulatory compliance, STP, etc. We are delighted to be helping them to drive much-needed innovation and change across the industry, enabling many more users to access the data they need in the format they want and at the right price point. We are excited about the opportunities this represents for both our organisations and the data consumer sector as a whole”.

About Euromoney TRADEDATA

Euromoney TRADEDATA provides an aggregation service for the global exchange traded derivatives. Recognised as the specialists and innovators in the futures and options market, we are now aiming to become innovators in other asset markets. The up-to-date reference data we provide is essential for accurate and timely settlement of trades without the additional overheads of collating, validating and maintaining in-house data. We pride ourselves in being able to offer highly customised data feeds to integrate with any client application whether proprietary or vendor based. We supply instrument data for over 85,000+ contracts on over 110+ exchanges and are the reference data solution of choice for the world’s top tier financial organisations, exchanges and regulators.For more information about Euromoney TRADEDATA and our solutions visit: www.euromoneytradedata.com

About MDX Technology Ltd

MDX Technology serves over 35 of the world’s leading financial institutions. Our enterprise ready, no code workflow platform enables clients to quickly develop applications on-the-fly for trade collaboration, pre/post-trade workflows, compliance reporting and much more. The MDX platform is powered by extensive connectivity with over 300 pre-built connectors into formats such as Excel, Symphony, Python, web and Java to name a few. Clients include TP ICAP, HSBC, MarketAxess, Marex, ICE and RBC. The company is headquartered in London, with offices in North America and representation in the AsiaPac region.