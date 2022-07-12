Medical Spa Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 13% Through 2026

Medical Spa Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Medical Spa Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the medical spa market size is expected to grow from $12.50 billion in 2021 to $14.49 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.89%. As per TBRC’s medical spa market research the market size is expected to reach $23.42 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.75%. The rise in demand for aesthetic procedures is expected to propel the medical spa industry growth.

The medical spa global market consists of sales of medical spa services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a unique combination of medicine and aesthetics that offer high-quality cosmetic treatments in a pleasant and soothing setting that are medically advised and overseen. These therapies are aesthetic and are primarily used to rejuvenate or enhance a person's appearance.

Global Medical Spa Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the medical spa market. Medical spa service providers are moving toward technologically advanced treatments to make the experience for customers more effective. Some of the new technological innovations in medical spas are radiofrequency body contouring, radiofrequency microneedling, BTL aesthetics emsculpt, hydrafacial or dermal infusion toning, and muscle-sculpting treatment.

Global Medical Spa Market Segments

The global medical spa market is segmented:

By Service: Skin Rejuvenation, Facial Injectable, Body Shaping, Hair Removal, Others

By Age: Adolescent, Adult, Geriatric

By User: Women, Men

By Geography: The global medical spa market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Medical Spa Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides medical spa global market overviews, medical spa global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global medical spa market, medical spa global market share, medical spa global market segments and geographies, medical spa global market trends, medical spa global market players, medical spa global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s Medical Spa Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Allure MedSpa, ?Chic La Vie, Clinique La Prairie, Biovital MedSpa LLC, Canyon Ranch, Hyatt Corporation, True Skin Care Center, Vilalara Longevity Thalassa & Medical Spa, Westchase Medspa LLC, Kurotel Longevity Medical Center and Spa, Sha Wellness Clinic, Cocoon Medical Spa, Dermani Medspa, Spa Vitoria, and Bijoux Medi-Spa.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

