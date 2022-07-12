Patient Engagement Solutions Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 16% Through 2026

Patient Engagement Solutions Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Patient Engagement Solutions Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Patient Engagement Solutions Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the patient engagement solutions market size is expected to grow to $33.62 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.88%. According to the patient engagement solutions industry analysis, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is significantly driving the growth of the market.

Want to learn more on the patient engagement solutions market growth? Request for a Sample now.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6351&type=smp

The patient engagement solutions market consists of sales of patient engagement solutions or related services by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that refers to a passive or active electronic system designed to communicate with patients to maintain their health through health management software and hardware. Healthcare providers use various technologies to reassure and engage their patients through wearables, mobile apps, educational resources, and others. These solutions enable patients to have quick access to physicians, real-time monitoring of vital body signs, and electronic record storage to make well-informed health decisions.

Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market Trends

Technological innovation is a key trend shaping the patient engagement solutions market outlook. Major companies operating in the patient engagement solutions market are focused on providing technologically-advanced solutions with integration of innovative features such as salesforce CRM, video API, text API, end to end patient engagement through AI and ML to strengthen their market position. For instance, In March 2022, UST, a USA-based based provider of digital transformation solutions, and Well-Beat, an Israeli start-up added human touch to healthcare through behavioral AI. They jointly developed a digital patient engagement SaaS solution that takes patient records based on data from short surveys, medical records, and linked devices to give intelligent interventions and personalized patient experiences.

Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market Segments

The global patient engagement solutions market is segmented:

By Component: Software and Hardware, Services

By Delivery Type: Web and Cloud-Based, On-Premise

By Application: Health Management, Home Health Management, Social and Behavioral Management, Financial Health Management

By Therapeutic Area: Chronic Diseases, Women’s Health, Fitness, Others

By End-User: Payers, Providers, Others

By Geography: The global patient engagement solutions market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global patient engagement solutions market report here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/patient-engagement-solutions-global-market-report

Patient Engagement Solutions Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides patient engagement solutions market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global patient engagement solutions market, patient engagement solutions global market share, patient engagement solutions market segments and geographies, patient engagement solutions market players, patient engagement solutions market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The patient engagement solutions market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Patient Engagement Solutions Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Cerner Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, McKesson Corporation, Athenahealth, Phytel Inc., Medecision Inc., Lincor Solutions Ltd., Orion Health Ltd., AdvancedMD, NextGen Healthcare, Inc., IQVIA, Medhost, Nuance Communications, Inc., and Welvu.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Healthcare Workforce Management System Global Market Report 2022 – By Software (Time and Attendance, HR And Payroll, Talent Management, Analytics), By Solution (Software, Services), By Mode of Delivery (Web-Based, Cloud-Based, On-Premise), By End User (Nursing Homes, Long-Term Care centers, Hospitals, Other Healthcare Institutions) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/healthcare-workforce-management-system-global-market-report

Patient Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Fetal And Neonatal Monitoring Devices, Weight Monitoring And Body Temperature Monitoring Devices And Equipment, Vital Parameter Monitoring Devices And Equipment, Remote Patient Monitoring Devices And Equipment), By End User (Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Other End Users), By Type of Expenditure (Public, Private), By Product (Instruments/Equipment, Disposables) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/patient-monitoring-devices-global-market-report

Connected Healthcare Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (e-Prescription, mHealth Services, mHealth Devices), By Function (Remote Patient Monitoring, Clinical Monitoring, Telemedicine, Other Functions), By Application (Monitoring Applications, Diagnosis And Treatment, Education And Awareness, Healthcare Management, Wellness And Prevention), By End Users (Hospitals And Clinics, Home Monitoring) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/connected-healthcare-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC