Face Mask Detection Market Generating Revenue $4.1 Billion by 2030

Allied Market Research - Logo

The use of face mask detection technology is applied to all areas, such as health care, government, defense & territories, airports, country, national borders.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report, The face mask detection market size was valued at $1.8 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $4.1 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and varying market trends.

Key industry players- Aerialtronics, Asura Technologies, Canaan Inc., InData Labs, LeewayHertz , Microsoft Corporation, Mobisoft Infotech LLC, NEC Corporation, Sightcorp, Trident Information Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Need for safer return to work solutions and increase in public safety standards drive the global face mask detection market. However, users concerns about data privacy and end of face mask compulsion rules in public places hinder the market growth. On the contrary, adoption of face mask detection systems in transportation sectors and deployment in containment zones are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

Download Report Sample (250 Pages PDF with Insights) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14776

By component, the software segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period, due to rapid surge in volume of security and verticals data coupled with ever-increasing automation of business processes across several industries. However, the hardware segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than three-fourths of the global face mask detection industry, owing to rise in need for hardware devices for surveillance and safety and the need for hardware devices.

By region, the market across North America dominated the market in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global face mask detection market, due to growth of infrastructure and rise in adoption of face mask detection solutions in airports and hospitals. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period, owing to high crime rates and Covid-19 outbreak along with increase in public awareness.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14776

By technology, the optical segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global face mask detection market, due to demand for surveillance systems to improve security and strict government regulations across the world. However, the e-beam segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period, as it is convenient and more efficient.

Covid-19 scenario:

• The Covid-19 pandemic increased the demand for face masks. The businesses are instructed to enforce face masks, follow social distancing rules, and maintain hygiene inside the office buildings.

• However, the sudden increased demand for face masks and lockdown restrictions created challenges in the supply chain.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/14776

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report

Similar Reports -

1. Cloud Gaming Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients' requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.