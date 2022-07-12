In-Memory Analytics Tools Market is Anticipated to Reach a Valuation of US$ 8.09 Bn by 2032 | FMI
In-Memory Analytics Tools Market 2022 Development Status, Competition Analysis, Type and Application 2032NEWARK, NEWARK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global in-memory analytics tools market is expected to reach US$ 1.65 billion in 2022 at a CAGR of 25%, surpassing US$ 8.09 billion by 2032. In-memory analytics is a platform for running queries and interacting with data stored in main memory disc rather than hard disc.
In recent past, analytics and reporting has changed dramatically. In the mid-to-late 70s, information was used to abstract from mainframe systems and transferred to spreadsheets for analysis. As technologies have matured, the advent of service-based architecture has become noticeable and emerged as what is now known as business intelligence (BI).
But the advent of in-memory analytics has increased the expectation of organizations from BI solutions. In-memory analysis delivers rapid access to interactive dashboards that user can build and modify easily as it query data in random access memory.
Global In-Memory Analytics Tools Market: Drivers
Availability of number of cost effective analytics solutions is encouraging more number of end user to invest into in-memory analytics tools for improving business operations. The in-memory analytic tools provide supportive coordination between the queried data and the primary memory, and shorten the query response time and allow analytics applications and business intelligence to support faster business decisions. Aforementioned are some of the factors that are increasing the adoption of in-memory tools across vertical, hence fueling the growth of the market.
Global In-Memory Analytics Tools Market: Restraints
Lack of awareness across industries especially in emerging markets such as India, China, Brazil and Argentina, regarding the benefits of in-memory data analytics tools for enhancing business operations and high initial cost associated with the implementation of in-memory data analytic tools are expected to hinder the growth of this market to some extent.
Global In-Memory Analytics Tools Market: Competitive Landscape
Key players in the global in-memory analytics tools market focus on introduction of advanced solutions and services in order to improve their product offerings and strengthen position in the market. For example in 2014, Microsoft extended the features of SQL server and introduced an advanced version namely SQL server 2014. This new version of SQL server enables user to accelerate transactional application by up to 30 times, and transact and analyze the data at real-time.
Global In-Memory Analytics Tools Market: Key players
Some of the major players identified in the global in-memory analytics tools markets are Microsoft Corp., IBM Corp., Oracle Corp., Aerospike Inc., Altibase Inc., Couchbase Inc., DataStax, Inc., EXASOL AG, Quartet Resources Ltd., Redis Labs Inc. and others.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
In-Memory Analytics Tools Market Segments
In-Memory Analytics Tools Market Dynamics
Supply & Demand Value Chain
In-Memory Analytics Tools Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
Competition & Companies involved
Technology
Value Chain
In-Memory Analytics Tools Market Drivers and Restraints
Key Segments Profiled in the In-Memory Analytics Tools Market
Service:
Consulting
Implementation Service
Integration Service
Vertical:
Manufacturing Sector
Public Sector
BFSI
Media & Entertainment Sector
IT & Telecom Sector
Retail Sector
Energy and Utility Sector
Region:
North America
Latin America
Western Europe
Eastern Europe
APEJ
Japan
Middle East & Africa
Report Highlights:
Detailed overview of parent market
Changing market dynamics in the industry
In-depth market segmentation
Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
Recent industry trends and developments
Competitive landscape
Strategies of key players and products offered
Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
A neutral perspective on market performance
Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
