State Secretary Anders Grönvall in New York heads Swedish delegation to UN meeting on 2030 Agenda

SWEDEN, July 12 - On 13–15 July, State Secretary Anders Grönvall will head the Swedish delegation taking part in the 2022 High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (HLPF). The theme of this year’s HLPF is ‘Building back better from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) while advancing the full implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development’.

Mr Grönvall, State Secretary with responsibility for Sweden’s national implementation of the 2030 Agenda, will take part in the meeting as the head of Sweden’s delegation. He will be joined by representatives of civil society, the Riksdag, research institutions and government agencies, at both local and regional level.

Like last year’s HLPF, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic will be in focus. This year’s meeting is also expected to address Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its effects on countries’ implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“At a time of parallel crises, it is more important than ever to meet in peaceful dialogue and mobilise resources and stakeholders at all levels to accelerate implementation of the 2030 Agenda,” says Mr Grönvall.

The Government also emphasises including the perspective of young people in the implementation of the 2030 Agenda, which will be visible in Sweden’s participation in this year’s HLPF. Climate change will also be among the key issues during the forum. Together with the Paris Agreement, the 2030 Agenda is an important framework for managing and curbing the climate crisis.

Based on the SDGs that this year’s HLPF will review in depth (SDGs 4, 5, 14, 15 and 17), Sweden’s focus will be on the following: