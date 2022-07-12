State Secretary Anders Grönvall in New York heads Swedish delegation to UN meeting on 2030 Agenda
SWEDEN, July 12 - On 13–15 July, State Secretary Anders Grönvall will head the Swedish delegation taking part in the 2022 High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (HLPF). The theme of this year’s HLPF is ‘Building back better from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) while advancing the full implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development’.
Mr Grönvall, State Secretary with responsibility for Sweden’s national implementation of the 2030 Agenda, will take part in the meeting as the head of Sweden’s delegation. He will be joined by representatives of civil society, the Riksdag, research institutions and government agencies, at both local and regional level.
Like last year’s HLPF, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic will be in focus. This year’s meeting is also expected to address Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its effects on countries’ implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
“At a time of parallel crises, it is more important than ever to meet in peaceful dialogue and mobilise resources and stakeholders at all levels to accelerate implementation of the 2030 Agenda,” says Mr Grönvall.
The Government also emphasises including the perspective of young people in the implementation of the 2030 Agenda, which will be visible in Sweden’s participation in this year’s HLPF. Climate change will also be among the key issues during the forum. Together with the Paris Agreement, the 2030 Agenda is an important framework for managing and curbing the climate crisis.
Based on the SDGs that this year’s HLPF will review in depth (SDGs 4, 5, 14, 15 and 17), Sweden’s focus will be on the following:
- stressing the importance of equitable and lifelong learning and education for sustainable development;
- emphasising the importance of all women, girls and LGBTIQ people’s full enjoyment of human rights, including sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR);
- supporting enhanced efforts to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, and ensuring that at least 10 per cent of coastal and marine areas are protected in our exclusive economic zones;
- encouraging the international community to build further on the results of Stockholm+50 to accelerate urgent measures to ensure a better future for all people on a healthy planet;
- stressing the importance of global partnerships and funding for implementation of the 2030 Agenda in line with the Addis Ababa Action Agenda on financing for development; and
- promoting efforts to build on young people’s engagement during the HLPF, for example by including youth representatives on panels.