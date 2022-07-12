MyAviation Magazine announced that will be hosting a First Best Aviation and Airline awards ceremony 2022 Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN, MALAYSIA, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the first time, Efinair MyJets decided to hold the myaviation awards ceremony for the best services in the Aviation and Airline industry in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on 4th December 2022. This is the first awards ceremony in Malaysia which is a nonetheless memorable as we were able to celebrate the achievements of our aviation and airline industry who successfully created value despite these trying times. Aviation is one of the most global industries, connecting people, cultures and businesses across continents. Colleagues throughout the sector are committed to raising awareness of the benefits and the role of aviation. Aviation provides the only rapid worldwide transportation network, which makes it essential for global business. It generates economic growth, creates jobs, and facilitates international trade and tourism.

A total of 30 awards, ranging from best airline, best airport, best MRO services provider, best private jet charter and many more. Efinair MyJets CEO Muhammad Fadzil Abdullah. in his remarks, he said: “All of our initiatives will be with the continued support of our Civil Air regulator, Aviation Commission as well as the Ministry of Transport. “Our goal is not only to regain what was lost to the pandemic, but to embark on a more sustainable path of development to boost our Malaysian economic.”, further stated Muhammad Fadzil Abdullah

Through recognizing the achievements of the best services in Aviation and Airline, MyAviation hopes to showcase the development attract new opportunities , promote infrastructure development, and together make Malaysia as a main tourism hub in Asia and boost our economic. The Myaviation ceremony will give award winners further recognition of their success and serve as an opportunity to promote the innovation and best practice approaches of winners to a wider audience.

